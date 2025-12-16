$42.250.05
Managed the occupation "employment center": SBU and police detained a collaborator in Donetsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

A 54-year-old resident of Donetsk prepared texts of speeches for local gauleiters and organized mass propaganda events in support of the Russian occupiers.

Managed the occupation "employment center": SBU and police detained a collaborator in Donetsk region

The National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine detained one of the leaders of the occupation "employment center" in Donetsk region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

The woman was detained in the frontline city of Druzhkivka. According to the investigation, she came there from the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region to visit relatives.

The detainee was identified as a 54-year-old resident of Donetsk, who began working for the Russian occupiers during the occupation of the city. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russians appointed her to a leading "position" in the occupation "administration", namely, in the so-called "media sector of the DPR employment center".

Her duties included preparing speeches for local gauleiters and their Russian curators, creating materials for the "media" in occupied Donetsk, and organizing mass propaganda events in Donetsk in support of the Kremlin regime.

She also regularly appeared on live broadcasts of local TV channels, where she urged residents of the region to join the institutions of the Russian occupation "administration".

The detainee was charged with suspicion under Part 6 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaborationist activities). She faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property: she is currently in custody.

Recall

Law enforcement officers detained a Russian agent in Zaporizhzhia who was preparing an assassination attempt on a leading specialist of a local plant of the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex.

