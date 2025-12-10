Ukrainian special forces eliminated a group of Russian soldiers in Donetsk region

$42.180.11
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
08:28 AM • 10398 views
Children should not suffer for someone to profit from it: human rights activist supported Prosecutor General Kravchenko's initiative for a large-scale inspection of orphanages
December 9, 08:28 PM • 22711 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
December 9, 08:14 PM • 38150 views
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
December 9, 06:20 PM • 38693 views
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
December 9, 06:04 PM • 30452 views
"You will get a hole from a bagel": Melnyk on Russia's calls for Ukraine to capitulate
December 9, 03:34 PM • 61611 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
December 9, 03:14 PM • 41659 views
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
December 9, 10:59 AM • 27882 views
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
December 9, 10:26 AM • 31961 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Russia intensifies strikes on civilian targets, showing no intention of achieving peace - EU representative to the UN
In Luhansk, a river was turned into a toxic collector - CNS
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the world
Details of peace agreement for Ukraine become clearer - WP
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroom
Publications
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 5920 views
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the world
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligence
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
UNN Lite
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most often
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroom
Nine Christmas trees and toys from Disneyland for UAH 70,000: Ukrainian blogger told how she will decorate her home for the holidays
Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk': DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinema
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner Bros
Ukrainian special forces eliminated a group of Russian soldiers in Donetsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

Soldiers of the 8th Special Operations Regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed five Russian servicemen who were trying to infiltrate the rear of Ukrainian positions in Donetsk region. This happened during special operations in a forested area.

Ukrainian special forces eliminated a group of Russian soldiers in Donetsk region

Fighters of the 8th Special Operations Forces Regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during special operations in the forest area of Donetsk region, discovered and destroyed a group of five Russian servicemen. This was reported by UNN with reference to SSO.

Details

The occupiers wanted to infiltrate the rear of Ukrainian positions, taking advantage of the weather conditions. But Ukrainian special forces prevented the enemy fighters from carrying out this plan.

Warning, video 18+!!!

Recall

SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine operators successfully hit enemy targets in the occupied territories on the night of December 8. A warehouse of UAVs of the 9th Russian brigade in Donetsk and 6000 m³ of fuel in Simeikino, Luhansk region, were destroyed.

