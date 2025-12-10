Ukrainian special forces eliminated a group of Russian soldiers in Donetsk region

Fighters of the 8th Special Operations Forces Regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during special operations in the forest area of Donetsk region, discovered and destroyed a group of five Russian servicemen. This was reported by UNN with reference to SSO.

The occupiers wanted to infiltrate the rear of Ukrainian positions, taking advantage of the weather conditions. But Ukrainian special forces prevented the enemy fighters from carrying out this plan.

