Exclusive
07:00 AM • 490 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM • 13682 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 25854 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 24720 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 30250 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
December 8, 02:34 PM • 29640 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 32173 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 42129 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 38158 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
December 8, 11:28 AM • 18875 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
84 out of 110 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

On the night of December 9, Russia attacked Ukraine with 110 attack UAVs of various types. Air defense forces shot down or suppressed 84 enemy drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

84 out of 110 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Russia attacked Ukraine with 110 drones overnight, 84 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of December 9 (from 18.00 on December 8), the enemy attacked with 110 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of UAVs from the directions: Bryansk, Oryol, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo - Russia, Donetsk, Gvardiyske - temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 70 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 84 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. 24 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 9 locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Pokrovsk direction accounted for almost a third of 139 battles per day: General Staff map09.12.25, 08:35 • 664 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Kursk
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Crimea
Ukraine
Donetsk