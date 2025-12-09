84 out of 110 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of December 9, Russia attacked Ukraine with 110 attack UAVs of various types. Air defense forces shot down or suppressed 84 enemy drones in the north, south, and east of the country.
Details
According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of December 9 (from 18.00 on December 8), the enemy attacked with 110 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of UAVs from the directions: Bryansk, Oryol, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo - Russia, Donetsk, Gvardiyske - temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 70 of them were "Shaheds".
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 84 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. 24 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 9 locations.
The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.
