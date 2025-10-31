Explosions rocked Yaroslavl: the largest oil refinery in northern Russia was hit

On the night of October 31, explosions occurred in the Russian city of Yaroslavl – the Slavneft-YANOS oil refinery was attacked, UNN reports with reference to Russian "media".

The Slavneft-YANOS oil refinery is the largest refinery in northern Russia. It specializes in processing petroleum products, is one of the five largest Russian refineries by processing volume, and is also the largest oil refining enterprise in the Central Federal District of the Russian Federation.

According to Russian "media" and Telegram channels, explosions were heard in the Neftestroi area, which is several kilometers from the refinery.

At the same time, a video of the aftermath of the strike appeared online. Rosaviatsia also reported that Yaroslavl airport was closed.

Earlier, UNN reported that on the night of October 31, explosions were recorded in the Russian city of Oryol. The local thermal power plant was attacked: drones or missiles could have been the cause.