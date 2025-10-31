$42.080.01
Warm weather with rain in some regions is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster announced the prediction for November 1 and 2
06:45 AM • 8462 views
IAEA recorded damage to substations critical for nuclear safety after Russia's attack on Ukraine
05:58 AM • 10918 views
Russian attacks overnight damaged railway infrastructure in Sumy and Kharkiv regions: there are changes in the schedule – Ukrzaliznytsia
October 30, 04:50 PM • 37593 views
Restrictions will be in effect around the clock in all regions: how long will the power be cut off in Ukraine tomorrow?
Exclusive
October 30, 04:31 PM • 41350 views
MP-bribe taker Andriy Odarchenko removed from the post of head of the Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University
October 30, 03:59 PM • 33356 views
On October 29, the occupiers struck the TV tower in the center of Chernihiv: residents are advised not to approach the structure
Exclusive
October 30, 11:00 AM • 65046 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
October 30, 10:30 AM • 13073 views
Almost 100,000 young men left Ukraine after rules were relaxed - The Telegraph
October 30, 10:37 AM • 28020 views
Syrskyi refutes Russian claims of "blockade" in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, made a number of decisions regarding the Pokrovsk direction
Exclusive
October 30, 10:10 AM • 26910 views
The contract with MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko, who is the rector of the State Biotechnological University, should be terminated – member of the SBTU Academic CouncilPhoto
Explosions rocked Yaroslavl: the largest oil refinery in northern Russia was hit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2684 views

On the night of October 31, explosions occurred at the Slavneft-YANOS oil refinery in Yaroslavl, Russia. This is the largest oil refinery in northern Russia, and one of the five largest refineries by processing volume.

Explosions rocked Yaroslavl: the largest oil refinery in northern Russia was hit

On the night of October 31, explosions occurred in the Russian city of Yaroslavl – the Slavneft-YANOS oil refinery was attacked, UNN reports with reference to Russian "media".

Details

The Slavneft-YANOS oil refinery is the largest refinery in northern Russia. It specializes in processing petroleum products, is one of the five largest Russian refineries by processing volume, and is also the largest oil refining enterprise in the Central Federal District of the Russian Federation.

According to Russian "media" and Telegram channels, explosions were heard in the Neftestroi area, which is several kilometers from the refinery.

At the same time, a video of the aftermath of the strike appeared online. Rosaviatsia also reported that Yaroslavl airport was closed.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that on the night of October 31, explosions were recorded in the Russian city of Oryol. The local thermal power plant was attacked: drones or missiles could have been the cause.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine