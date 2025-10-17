Zelenskyy called European leaders after meeting with Trump - кузщке

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with European leaders after meeting with US President Donald Trump, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported on X, according to UNN.

The meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy has concluded. Zelenskyy is currently holding a conference call with several European leaders to provide them with an update. - reported the Axios journalist.

Meanwhile, Trump has reportedly already departed from the White House.

"Trump did not approach reporters or answer questions about Tomahawk missiles before boarding Marine One," MSNBC journalist Jake Taylor reported on X, showing a video.

