Trump said he is having a conversation with Putin
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social a lengthy conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. This comes ahead of his meeting with Zelenskyy at the White House to discuss Ukraine's security and support.
Donald Trump announced on his social network Truth Social that he is currently speaking with Vladimir Putin. According to him, the conversation is happening right now and is lengthy. This is reported by UNN.
Details
I am currently speaking with President Putin. The conversation is ongoing, it is long, and after it concludes, I will announce its content, as will President Putin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!
This announcement came ahead of his anticipated meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House, where the parties plan to discuss security issues and support for Ukraine.