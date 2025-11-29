$42.190.00
"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA
10:28 AM • 6478 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky Refinery, aircraft repair plant and other occupation facilities
08:59 AM • 9636 views
Over Ukraine, 558 out of 596 drones launched by Russia and 19 out of 36 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized
07:54 AM • 12784 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in Kyiv and 5 regions: over half a million consumers without electricity
November 29, 02:21 AM • 23515 views
"I don't want to create problems for Zelenskyy, so I'm going to the front" - Yermak after dismissal and searchesPhoto
November 28, 08:59 PM • 34561 views
Rustem Umerov to meet with Trump's envoy and US delegation instead of Yermak – FT
November 28, 03:39 PM • 35088 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
November 28, 03:22 PM • 38209 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 54431 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:08 PM • 29957 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
Trump announces closure of airspace over and around Venezuela

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

Donald Trump addressed airlines, drug traffickers, and human traffickers, urging them to consider the airspace over Venezuela completely closed. The US President had previously not ruled out the possibility of a ground operation and recognized Maduro as a member of a terrorist organization.

Trump announces closure of airspace over and around Venezuela

US President Donald Trump has asked airlines, drug traffickers, and human traffickers to "consider the airspace over and around Venezuela completely closed." Trump wrote about this on his social network Truthsocial, reports UNN.

Details

To all airlines, pilots, drug traffickers, and human traffickers: please consider the airspace over and around Venezuela completely closed. Thank you for your attention to this matter

- Trump wrote.

Addition

US President Donald Trump stated that he does not rule out the possibility of a US military ground operation in Venezuela. At the same time, he expressed his readiness to speak by phone with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The administration of US President Donald Trump may expand its powers to take action against Venezuela starting Monday, as the US has listed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his government allies as members of a foreign terrorist organization.

Donald Trump also stated that the US will "very soon" begin stopping suspected Venezuelan drug traffickers by land. This is a continuation of efforts that already stop about 85% of drug trafficking by sea.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Social network
Truth Social
Nicolas Maduro
Venezuela
Donald Trump
United States