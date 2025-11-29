Trump announces closure of airspace over and around Venezuela

US President Donald Trump has asked airlines, drug traffickers, and human traffickers to "consider the airspace over and around Venezuela completely closed." Trump wrote about this on his social network Truthsocial, reports UNN.

Details

To all airlines, pilots, drug traffickers, and human traffickers: please consider the airspace over and around Venezuela completely closed. Thank you for your attention to this matter - Trump wrote.

Addition

US President Donald Trump stated that he does not rule out the possibility of a US military ground operation in Venezuela. At the same time, he expressed his readiness to speak by phone with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The administration of US President Donald Trump may expand its powers to take action against Venezuela starting Monday, as the US has listed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his government allies as members of a foreign terrorist organization.

Donald Trump also stated that the US will "very soon" begin stopping suspected Venezuelan drug traffickers by land. This is a continuation of efforts that already stop about 85% of drug trafficking by sea.