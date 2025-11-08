US will not participate in G20 summit in South Africa - Trump

US President Donald Trump stated that no representative of the United States will participate in the Group of Twenty (G20) summit in the Republic of South Africa. This is reported by UNN with reference to Trump's post on the social network Truth Social.

Details

"It's a complete disgrace that the G20 will be held in South Africa. Afrikaners (people descended from Dutch settlers, as well as French and German immigrants) are being killed, and their lands and farms are being illegally seized," Trump wrote.

He added that he "looks forward to hosting the G20 in 2026 in Miami, Florida."

Reuters reports that the American delegation to the G20 summit in South Africa was to be led by Vice President J.D. Vance. However, it is now known that he is not going to the summit.

Addition

Earlier, Donald Trump stated that South Africa does not deserve a place in the G20 and refused to participate in the summit, which will be held on November 22-23.

