The anticipated meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump at the G20 summit in South Africa will not take place. According to Russian media, the head of the Russian Federation signed an order regarding the composition of the delegation that will travel to Johannesburg – it will be led by Deputy Head of Putin's Administration Maxim Oreshkin, writes UNN.

Putin himself will not participate in the event, which dispels expectations of a possible meeting with Trump. At the same time, Trump's own participation in the summit remains questionable due to diplomatic tensions between Washington and Pretoria related to the situation of the white minority in South Africa.

The Kremlin stated that there is no current need for a meeting between Putin and Trump

The G20 summit will be held in Johannesburg from November 20 to 24. The Russian delegation also included representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation, among them Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Pankin and Deputy Minister of Finance Ivan Chebeskov.

