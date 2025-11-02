The Kremlin stated that there is no current need for a meeting between Putin and Trump
Kyiv • UNN
According to Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Russian president, a meeting between Trump and Putin is possible, but there is currently no need for it. He also said that such a meeting would require "work on the Ukrainian settlement."
According to Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the Russian president, there is no need for a meeting between Trump and Putin today.
UNN reports with reference to Russian media.
Details
Hypothetically, it is possible, but there is no need for it now
The Kremlin spokesman also noted that a meeting between US leader Donald Trump and Putin is possible - it can be organized quickly. At the same time, the press secretary of the Russian president added that "painstaking work on the Ukrainian settlement is necessary."
Recall
Dmitry Peskov commented on reports of the cancellation of the meeting between Putin and Trump in Budapest on October 31.
Russia's tests of the Burevestnik cruise missile and the Poseidon unmanned underwater vehicle "are by no means nuclear." This was stated at the end of October by Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.