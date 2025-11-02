The Kremlin stated that there is no current need for a meeting between Putin and Trump

$42.080.01
HJC approved the arrest of a judge suspected of a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
10:54 AM • 11487 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
November 2, 08:00 AM • 22895 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
November 1, 02:21 PM • 43501 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
November 1, 02:06 PM • 73244 views
Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy
November 1, 08:30 AM • 78077 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
November 1, 07:00 AM • 102690 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
November 1, 06:00 AM • 91956 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 45030 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM • 56935 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
A Russian Il-76, which served the Wagner PMC, landed in the Venezuelan capital after a two-day journeyNovember 2, 04:05 AM • 16661 views
Yolka removed the mention of Ukraine from her hit: how "Provence" sounds nowVideoNovember 2, 04:30 AM • 6406 views
The number of victims of the attack on Dnipropetrovsk region has risen to four, including two childrenPhotoNovember 2, 05:43 AM • 15578 views
Mass stabbing on London train: 10 people injuredNovember 2, 06:20 AM • 5576 views
Judge who caused fatal road accident in Prykarpattia notified of suspicionPhoto09:32 AM • 13476 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
10:54 AM • 11471 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
November 2, 08:00 AM • 22880 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
November 1, 07:00 AM • 102685 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1November 1, 06:00 AM • 91953 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 95850 views
Donald Trump
Musician
Benjamin Netanyahu
Andriy Hnatov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
United States
China
Odesa Oblast
Germany
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 29440 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideoNovember 1, 08:30 AM • 78075 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 95850 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 55429 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 63729 views
Technology
The Diplomat
R-360 Neptune
Film
The Washington Post

The Kremlin stated that there is no current need for a meeting between Putin and Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 964 views

According to Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Russian president, a meeting between Trump and Putin is possible, but there is currently no need for it. He also said that such a meeting would require "work on the Ukrainian settlement."

The Kremlin stated that there is no current need for a meeting between Putin and Trump

According to Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the Russian president, there is no need for a meeting between Trump and Putin today.

UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Details

Hypothetically, it is possible, but there is no need for it now

- Peskov said. 

The Kremlin spokesman also noted that a meeting between US leader Donald Trump and Putin is possible - it can be organized quickly. At the same time, the press secretary of the Russian president added that "painstaking work on the Ukrainian settlement is necessary."

Recall

Dmitry Peskov commented on reports of the cancellation of the meeting between Putin and Trump in Budapest on October 31.

Russia's tests of the Burevestnik cruise missile and the Poseidon unmanned underwater vehicle "are by no means nuclear." This was stated at the end of October by Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
United States