Trump: Venezuela to transfer 30-50 million barrels of oil to the US

$42.560.14
49.800.29
ukenru
January 6, 07:00 PM • 20687 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 43130 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 125790 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
January 6, 11:40 AM • 197062 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
January 6, 09:58 AM • 77832 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
January 6, 08:46 AM • 87685 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 67315 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 86201 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 173292 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 65546 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
Popular news
An underground school that educates children in the spirit of the "Russian world" was discovered in Kyiv: the Ministry of Education announced an inspectionJanuary 6, 11:35 PM • 20548 views
Czech Republic will continue to participate in the ammunition initiative for Ukraine if other states finance it - Prime MinisterJanuary 7, 01:16 AM • 13495 views
Italy will not send troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees - MeloniJanuary 7, 02:57 AM • 16512 views
Sweden is ready to provide Ukraine with Gripen fighter jets after a peace agreement is signed04:03 AM • 21538 views
Protests in Iran: Abdanan city came under the control of protestersVideo08:15 AM • 11084 views
Publications
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 49687 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 87105 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 173322 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 115171 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 171689 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 26491 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 46485 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 89801 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 81934 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 76703 views
Trump: Venezuela to transfer 30-50 million barrels of oil to the US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 352 views

US President Donald Trump said that the interim government of Venezuela would transfer 30 to 50 million barrels of oil to the United States. The sale of oil at market prices and the revenue will be controlled by Trump for the benefit of the peoples of both countries.

Trump: Venezuela to transfer 30-50 million barrels of oil to the US

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Venezuela's interim government would "transfer" "30 to 50 million" barrels of oil to the United States, UNN reports with reference to Axios.

Details

Trump stated on Truth Social that sanctioned oil would be sold at market price, and the proceeds would be controlled by "me, as President of the United States," to "ensure it is used for the benefit of the Venezuelan and American people!" - without further details.

"I have asked Energy Minister Chris Wright to immediately implement this plan," he added. "It will be taken by storage vessels and delivered directly to unloading docks in the United States."

Trump will meet with U.S. oil executives on Friday, urging companies to invest in reviving production in Venezuela, several sources told Axios after he said the U.S. could subsidize oil companies' efforts to rebuild Venezuela's energy infrastructure.

White House prepares meetings with oil giants to develop Venezuela's resources06.01.26, 02:19 • 15931 view

He estimated that the project could take less than 18 months.

Nevertheless, analysts suggest that restoring Venezuela's ruined oil fields and investing in energy infrastructure, new and modernized plants, will be a massive undertaking.

The Trump administration is pressuring Venezuela's interim government to expel all suspected spies and other intelligence operatives from China, Russia, Cuba, and Iran from the South American country, a U.S. official told Axios.

Trump demands Venezuela kick out China and Russia, partner only with US on oil - ABC News07.01.26, 08:58 • 2250 views

Trump previously stated that the US would conduct a second military operation in Venezuela if Rodríguez did not comply with the administration's demands.

As the publication writes, the US is already importing a small amount of Venezuelan oil to the Gulf Coast - about 3.4 million barrels in October 2025, which are the latest available federal data.

The oil Trump is talking about will likely also go to the Gulf of Mexico, where refineries are already equipped to process this heavy type of oil, the publication writes.

Asked for comment, a White House spokesperson told Axios on Tuesday evening: "The President's Truth is the comment."

The amount of oil Trump cited could conceivably reflect the number of barrels that accumulated during the blockade, oil analyst Rory Johnston said Tuesday on Bluesky.

Trump ready to send more troops to Venezuela if interim president refuses to cooperate: Politico learns list of demands06.01.26, 08:56 • 4728 views

Julia Shramko

