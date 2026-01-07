Trump: Venezuela to transfer 30-50 million barrels of oil to the US

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Venezuela's interim government would "transfer" "30 to 50 million" barrels of oil to the United States, UNN reports with reference to Axios.

Details

Trump stated on Truth Social that sanctioned oil would be sold at market price, and the proceeds would be controlled by "me, as President of the United States," to "ensure it is used for the benefit of the Venezuelan and American people!" - without further details.

"I have asked Energy Minister Chris Wright to immediately implement this plan," he added. "It will be taken by storage vessels and delivered directly to unloading docks in the United States."

Trump will meet with U.S. oil executives on Friday, urging companies to invest in reviving production in Venezuela, several sources told Axios after he said the U.S. could subsidize oil companies' efforts to rebuild Venezuela's energy infrastructure.

He estimated that the project could take less than 18 months.

Nevertheless, analysts suggest that restoring Venezuela's ruined oil fields and investing in energy infrastructure, new and modernized plants, will be a massive undertaking.

The Trump administration is pressuring Venezuela's interim government to expel all suspected spies and other intelligence operatives from China, Russia, Cuba, and Iran from the South American country, a U.S. official told Axios.

Trump previously stated that the US would conduct a second military operation in Venezuela if Rodríguez did not comply with the administration's demands.

As the publication writes, the US is already importing a small amount of Venezuelan oil to the Gulf Coast - about 3.4 million barrels in October 2025, which are the latest available federal data.

The oil Trump is talking about will likely also go to the Gulf of Mexico, where refineries are already equipped to process this heavy type of oil, the publication writes.

Asked for comment, a White House spokesperson told Axios on Tuesday evening: "The President's Truth is the comment."

The amount of oil Trump cited could conceivably reflect the number of barrels that accumulated during the blockade, oil analyst Rory Johnston said Tuesday on Bluesky.

