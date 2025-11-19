Trump proposes a single national standard for AI regulation

$42.070.02
US State Department approves $105 million sale of Patriot equipment to UkrainePhoto
November 18, 07:06 PM • 25105 views
Spain guaranteed Ukraine one billion euros annually and new air defense and economic aid packages – ZelenskyyVideo
November 18, 06:35 PM • 26764 views
Chernyshov was remanded in custody with a bail of UAH 51.6 million
November 18, 04:46 PM • 28184 views
Ukrenergo introduces hourly power outages for the entire Wednesday, November 19
Exclusive
November 18, 02:29 PM • 36338 views
In Odesa, a woman who was littering was tied to a bench with tape: the police reacted
Exclusive
November 18, 02:10 PM • 48217 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
November 18, 02:05 PM • 25014 views
Spain allocates €1 billion to Ukraine for American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine
November 18, 12:54 PM • 25787 views
Long-time collaborators with Russian special services: Tusk stated that Ukrainians committed sabotage on Polish railways
November 18, 11:49 AM • 26814 views
What will the weather be like in Ukraine on November 19: Forecaster Didenko announced the forecast for Wednesday
November 18, 08:43 AM • 26405 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff to join talks with Zelenskyy in Turkey - Reuters
Russia raises taxes and expands the circle of taxpayers, expecting funds for military spending
In the "DPR", the occupiers introduced a state of emergency due to strikes on the thermal power plant
Trump hosts Saudi Crown Prince: what the visit signifies and what the parties expect
Chinese astronauts trapped in orbit after their ship was used for rescue
Trump surprised by the duration of the war in Ukraine and has "another deal with Putin"
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past management
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
Exclusive
November 18, 02:10 PM • 48220 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 94580 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 124106 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iceland
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Pedro Sánchez
Jeff Bezos
Ukraine
United States
Spain
China
Turkey
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensation
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with it
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie Mercury
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recovery
Technology
Social network
ATACMS
IRIS-T
Tu-95

Trump proposes a single national standard for AI regulation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 520 views

Donald Trump advocated for establishing a single national standard for artificial intelligence regulation. He believes that excessive regulation at the state level slows down the development of this field.

Trump proposes a single national standard for AI regulation

President of the United States of America Donald Trump advocated for the establishment of a single national standard for regulating artificial intelligence, noting that excessive regulation at the state level could slow down the development of this area. This is reported by UNN with reference to the American leader's page on the social network  Truth Social.

Details

According to Trump, investments in artificial intelligence help make the US economy the "hottest" in the world, but, he said, "excessive state regulation threatens to undermine this engine of growth."

The head of the White House insists that the country needs a single federal approach that will simultaneously "protect children and prevent censorship."

We must have a single federal standard instead of a patchwork of 50 state regulatory regimes. We can do it in a way that protects children and prevents censorship

- the post says.

Donald Trump also stated that some states are trying to impose their own ideological approaches on artificial intelligence models, which, in his opinion, could lead to the emergence of "ideologized AI."

Recall

Jeff Bezos invested $6.2 million in Project Prometheus, a new artificial intelligence startup. The company focuses on technologies that help in engineering and manufacturing, including computers, aerospace, and automobiles.

Ukraine is creating sovereign artificial intelligence in cooperation with NVIDIA - Fedorov17.11.25, 09:40 • 3312 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
Social network
Truth Social
Jeff Bezos
Donald Trump
United States