Trump proposes a single national standard for AI regulation

President of the United States of America Donald Trump advocated for the establishment of a single national standard for regulating artificial intelligence, noting that excessive regulation at the state level could slow down the development of this area. This is reported by UNN with reference to the American leader's page on the social network Truth Social.

According to Trump, investments in artificial intelligence help make the US economy the "hottest" in the world, but, he said, "excessive state regulation threatens to undermine this engine of growth."

The head of the White House insists that the country needs a single federal approach that will simultaneously "protect children and prevent censorship."

We must have a single federal standard instead of a patchwork of 50 state regulatory regimes. We can do it in a way that protects children and prevents censorship - the post says.

Donald Trump also stated that some states are trying to impose their own ideological approaches on artificial intelligence models, which, in his opinion, could lead to the emergence of "ideologized AI."

