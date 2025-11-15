Russia failed to meet the deadline set by Putin for the capture of Pokrovsk and Kupyansk - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with key leaders of the defense and security sector, at which reports from the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) and the Foreign Intelligence Service on the situation at the front, Russia's plans for the coming months, and the internal situation in the aggressor state were heard. He announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to the head of state, GUR head Kyrylo Budanov reported on the situation in threatening areas of the front, Russia's military preparations, and the timelines the Russian army is counting on. In particular, Zelenskyy noted that Russia "failed another deadline set by Putin for the capture of Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, and the deadlines were once again postponed."

The meeting participants identified key areas of Ukraine's defense for the coming weeks and approved additions to the defense measures plan for the winter period. According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine will also continue to apply "long-range sanctions," the implementation of which is being worked on by special services and the Armed Forces.

Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Oleh Ivashchenko informed about the political situation in Russia, public sentiment, the situation in the aggressor state's leadership circle, and economic conditions.

We are preparing to coordinate with key partners in diplomatic work, taking into account updates in situation assessments. We are preparing measures that can ensure diplomatic activation. - the president emphasized.

