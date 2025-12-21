The Russian economy is experiencing difficulties, but this will not bring Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table for many years to come. This is stated in a CNN article, reports UNN.

It is noted that this year the Russian economy is facing growing difficulties: uncontrolled inflation, a growing budget deficit - partly due to huge military spending - and a reduction in oil and natural gas revenues.

Economic growth has also slowed sharply. But the brewing economic storm is unlikely to bring President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table anytime soon to end the war in Ukraine. - the authors predict.

According to media interlocutors from analytical circles, the Kremlin can withstand this for many more years at the current pace of hostilities and taking into account the existing Western sanctions.

If you look at the economy itself, it will not be the last straw that breaks the camel's back. It's not catastrophic. It's manageable. - said Maria Snegova, Senior Fellow for Russia and Eurasia at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

In turn, Richard Connolly of the Royal United Services Institute believes that the war of attrition could last even longer, as the Kremlin's ability to wage war is "not limited by any economic boundaries," given that Western sanctions have not inflicted enough pain on Russia's energy-oriented economy to change Moscow's war plans.

"As long as Russia extracts oil and sells it at a fairly acceptable price, they have enough money to just keep going. I'm not saying it's a truly rosy picture for them, but they have enough money that the economy is not a factor in Putin's calculations when he thinks about the war," the expert added.

According to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Russia's military expenditures for the first 9 months of 2025 reached 11.8 trillion rubles, which is four times more than in 2021. The war costs 43.4 billion rubles per day, absorbing 44% of federal taxes.

