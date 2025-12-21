$42.340.00
December 20, 05:28 PM
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
December 20, 09:25 AM
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
December 20, 08:51 AM
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
Russia's economic woes won't force Putin to the negotiating table - CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

The Russian economy is facing growing difficulties, including inflation and declining revenues, but this will not bring Putin to the negotiating table. Experts believe that the Kremlin can sustain the current pace of hostilities for many more years, as the Russian economy is not a critical factor for ending the war.

Russia's economic woes won't force Putin to the negotiating table - CNN

The Russian economy is experiencing difficulties, but this will not bring Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table for many years to come. This is stated in a CNN article, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that this year the Russian economy is facing growing difficulties: uncontrolled inflation, a growing budget deficit - partly due to huge military spending - and a reduction in oil and natural gas revenues.

Economic growth has also slowed sharply. But the brewing economic storm is unlikely to bring President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table anytime soon to end the war in Ukraine.

- the authors predict.

According to media interlocutors from analytical circles, the Kremlin can withstand this for many more years at the current pace of hostilities and taking into account the existing Western sanctions.

If you look at the economy itself, it will not be the last straw that breaks the camel's back. It's not catastrophic. It's manageable.

- said Maria Snegova, Senior Fellow for Russia and Eurasia at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

ISW: Putin falsely tries to portray Russian economy as capable of sustaining a protracted war09.12.25, 07:44 • 4418 views

In turn, Richard Connolly of the Royal United Services Institute believes that the war of attrition could last even longer, as the Kremlin's ability to wage war is "not limited by any economic boundaries," given that Western sanctions have not inflicted enough pain on Russia's energy-oriented economy to change Moscow's war plans.

"As long as Russia extracts oil and sells it at a fairly acceptable price, they have enough money to just keep going. I'm not saying it's a truly rosy picture for them, but they have enough money that the economy is not a factor in Putin's calculations when he thinks about the war," the expert added.

Recall

According to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Russia's military expenditures for the first 9 months of 2025 reached 11.8 trillion rubles, which is four times more than in 2021. The war costs 43.4 billion rubles per day, absorbing 44% of federal taxes.

Salary delays amid "military" economic growth: tens of thousands of families in Russia remain without income - intelligence20.12.25, 23:31 • 6114 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPolitics
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
Ukraine