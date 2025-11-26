$42.400.03
November 27 in Ukraine is expected to have a sharp contrast in temperatures: what weather to expect
Installing solar panels: do they help during power outages?
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling stories
"Responsibility knows no exceptions": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the dismissal of 74 prosecutors after disability checks, a new case in court
Ministry of Energy: Russia attacked energy infrastructure in two regions, schedules - around the clock, three regions - on emergency blackouts
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartime
US peace plan for Ukraine based on Russian document - Reuters
Trump hinted at reducing the US peace plan from 28 to 22 points
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
The Russian government is preparing to change fuel pricing, a new wave of price increases is expected - Foreign Intelligence Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

Ukrainian intelligence reports that Russia is facing a significant increase in the cost of gasoline and diesel fuel due to a change in the pricing mechanism. The government plans to abandon the link to inflation, switching to a composite index that takes into account a wider set of factors.

The Russian government is preparing to change fuel pricing, a new wave of price increases is expected - Foreign Intelligence Service

Russia is preparing for a significant increase in the cost of gasoline and diesel fuel: the government plans to abandon the current system that links retail prices to inflation and switch to a more complex composite index. This opens the way for a more significant price increase in the coming years. This is reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The decision to change the approach to price regulation is explained by the deepening imbalances in the domestic market. In recent months, Russia has faced a number of problems: large-scale disruptions at energy facilities, an ever-widening gap between market wholesale prices and administratively restrained retail prices, as well as sanctions that limit access to equipment for modernization and repair of refineries.

Kremlin seeks money in fines - Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine22.11.25, 00:34 • 4194 views

The new composite index, which is to be introduced, will take into account a much wider range of factors – from rising costs in the industry to changes in the state's socio-economic policy. It will include salary increases and minimum wage (which in 2025 should be $284.3), an increase in excise taxes and tax pressure, rising credit costs, rising utility tariffs and transport costs, as well as costs for modernization and repair of oil refineries.

Putin was informed about the collapse of raw material revenues and Russia's record budget deficit23.11.25, 15:52 • 4497 views

In fact, this means a departure from the informal rule that fuel should not rise faster than general inflation.

Industry associations, including the "Fuel Union of Russia", support the new approach and already predict that in 2026-2027 retail prices may increase by 15-17%.

Russia's economy is sliding into recession, with the most noticeable deterioration in manufacturing - intelligence14.11.25, 12:03 • 5417 views

