Russia is deploying large-scale Russification of temporarily occupied regions - Foreign Intelligence Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

Vladimir Putin signed the state national policy strategy until 2036, which provides for the formation of a homogeneous civic identity and the integration of occupied Ukrainian territories. The document is aimed at large-scale Russification and the elimination of Ukrainian national consciousness.

Russia is deploying large-scale Russification of temporarily occupied regions - Foreign Intelligence Service
Photo: Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

Volodymyr Putin signed a decree on a new strategy for Russia's state national policy until 2036. The document envisages the formation of a homogeneous civic identity and the integration of temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories through large-scale propaganda programs. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

At the heart of the strategy is the concept of Russia as a "state-civilization." The Kremlin aims for 95% of the country's population to identify themselves as "Russians" by 2036, and for the positive perception of interethnic relations to increase to 85%. The document defines these goals as part of the policy of forming a "homogeneous" civic identity.

The strategy also pays attention to so-called "internal threats," including Russophobia, distortion of history, actions of "unfriendly countries," and the risks of ethnic enclaves appearing. The Kremlin announces plans to reduce conflicts on national and religious grounds by intensifying the use of social networks and video platforms to promote "traditional values."

A key element of the strategy is the integration of the occupied areas of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions. Russia plans a large-scale deployment of propaganda programs aimed at eliminating manifestations of Ukrainian national consciousness, consolidating the status of the Russian language, and strengthening an all-Russian identity.

The document emphasizes the course towards accelerated Russification of the population and the displacement of Ukrainian identity from the information and cultural space of these territories.

The strategy also envisages the formation of an "objective" image of Russia abroad as a democratic and legal state. Its implementation could lead to a further narrowing of the rights of national minorities and increased control over the information environment within the country.

Recall

Russia officially enshrines the policy of total Russification of Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories by adopting a national policy strategy until 2036. The document provides for the involvement of 2.5 million residents in "all-Russian events" and an increase in the role of the Russian language.

Alla Kiosak

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
Social network
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine