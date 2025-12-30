"Yandex" leaks user information to the Russian authorities - Foreign Intelligence Service

$42.060.13
49.560.13
ukenru
Exclusive
06:57 PM • 7794 views
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
06:48 PM • 12715 views
In Ukraine, the deadlines for mandatory use of payment terminals for individual entrepreneurs have been postponed: for how long?
06:36 PM • 11896 views
Received thousands of dollars for "correct" votes: five MPs notified of suspicion
December 29, 03:53 PM • 15251 views
Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence
Exclusive
December 29, 03:25 PM • 17779 views
It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump
December 29, 03:12 PM • 16792 views
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Exclusive
December 29, 12:21 PM • 20589 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
December 29, 11:59 AM • 21673 views
Meeting of Ukrainian and US advisors expected in Kyiv in the coming days: Zelenskyy on next steps in negotiations
December 29, 09:17 AM • 21189 views
Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law
December 29, 04:39 AM • 37593 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
4.8m/s
86%
736mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Peace talks in Ukraine are still far from over - TuskDecember 29, 02:04 PM • 4072 views
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 13689 views
Lavrov stated that Ukrainian drones attacked Putin's residence: he threatened a retaliatory strike and a review of Russia's negotiating positionDecember 29, 03:44 PM • 7758 views
Trump announced a strike on a "large target" in Venezuela - BloombergDecember 29, 03:59 PM • 9978 views
Trump had a "positive conversation" with Putin on Ukraine - White HouseDecember 29, 04:11 PM • 5546 views
Publications
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 26960 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 28773 views
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 38988 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 147877 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 191053 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Benjamin Netanyahu
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Europe
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 13728 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 27807 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 37730 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 48247 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 147874 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Guardian
Film

"Yandex" leaks user information to the Russian authorities - Foreign Intelligence Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

The Russian authorities sharply increased digital control over citizens in the first half of 2025, and state requests for personal data of Yandex users increased. The company transferred data in 42.3 thousand cases, which is 44% more than last year.

"Yandex" leaks user information to the Russian authorities - Foreign Intelligence Service

In the first half of 2025, Russian authorities sharply increased digital control over citizens. State requests for personal data of Yandex users, especially those using transportation and delivery services, have increased. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (FISU).

Details

It is noted that in Yandex's transparency report, the number of state requests for personal data of users of the company's services reached record levels, increasing by 48% compared to last year.

During the specified period, the company received tens of thousands of requests from law enforcement agencies and state bodies, and data was transferred in 42.3 thousand cases, which is 44% more than last year. Most often, the authorities demanded information about users of "ridetech" services – these are taxis, delivery, carsharing, and electric scooters. There were 35.8 thousand such requests, which indicates an attempt at total monitoring of people's movements and daily lives

- reports the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

Despite this, the share of satisfied requests has hardly changed – 78% versus 80% a year earlier, which indicates a consistently high level of cooperation between the platform and state structures.

In addition, Yandex received almost 14,000 requests to remove links in accordance with the so-called "right to be forgotten" law, 73% of which were satisfied.

This mechanism is actively used by law enforcement officers, politicians, and businessmen, trying to hide inconvenient materials and journalistic investigations from the public

- the post says.

"In fact, the situation demonstrates a further escalation of state intervention in Russia's digital space: control is tightening, the space of privacy is narrowing, and the Internet is increasingly turning into a tool of surveillance and censorship," the FISU added.

Recall

Russia is aggressively forcing citizens to use the state messenger Max, which is becoming a tool of control. Students face threats for refusing to install the application, and in the occupied territories, Max only works with Russian and Belarusian SIM cards, isolating Ukrainians.

Russia is preparing to expand digital control over citizens - Center for Countering Disinformation24.12.25, 06:44 • 4390 views

Vita Zelenetska

Technologies
Russian propaganda
Technology
Social network
War in Ukraine
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
Ukraine