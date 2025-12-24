$42.150.10
December 23, 03:52 PM • 15279 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 28194 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 35333 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 43894 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM • 31736 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 36269 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 19709 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM • 18437 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 23976 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 39359 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In Alushta, water scarcity is used for financial pressure on people - CNS
Zelenskyy: We feel that America wants to reach a final agreement, and from our side – full cooperation
Meloni: last year was tough, but don't worry - next year will be even worse
Rescuers showed footage of the aftermath of a Russian drone attack on Chernihiv
Two police officers killed in Moscow after car explosion - media
Publications
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 35333 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"PhotoDecember 23, 02:58 PM • 25139 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhotoDecember 23, 12:03 PM • 43893 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day offDecember 23, 11:27 AM • 36269 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 94669 views
UNN Lite
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 25112 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 23692 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 27319 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 29377 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 51975 views
Russia is preparing to expand digital control over citizens - Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

Russia plans to introduce a single user identifier for all internet platforms, linked to a phone number. This will allow tracking user activity, creating a model of a "digital Gulag."

Russia is preparing to expand digital control over citizens - Center for Countering Disinformation

Russia is discussing the introduction of a single user identifier for all internet platforms. It is planned to make it unchangeable and link it to a phone number in order to "more accurately count the audience." This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that officially in the Russian Federation this is explained by the desire for transparent statistics and convenience for the advertising market: the Ministry of Digital Development assures that the data will be anonymized and transmitted in encrypted form.

In reality, this is another step towards total digital control. An unchangeable ID, linked to a phone number, actually creates a single digital profile of a person - with the ability to track their activity on social networks, media, online cinemas and other services

- indicated in the CCD.

They summarize that under the guise of "convenience for business" in the Russian Federation, a model of "digital Gulag" is being built, where every click can be linked to a specific person.

Recall

The Russian Federation plans to launch a single IMEI register, which will link them to subscriber numbers from 2027. From 2028, only devices from the state database will be connected to the network, which will make mobile communication an element of state surveillance.

Putin's Russia will not return to the civilized world; democracy there is possible only if the Russian Federation collapses - CPD20.12.25, 11:13 • 5323 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the WorldTechnologies
Russian propaganda
Technology
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine