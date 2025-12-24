Russia is discussing the introduction of a single user identifier for all internet platforms. It is planned to make it unchangeable and link it to a phone number in order to "more accurately count the audience." This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that officially in the Russian Federation this is explained by the desire for transparent statistics and convenience for the advertising market: the Ministry of Digital Development assures that the data will be anonymized and transmitted in encrypted form.

In reality, this is another step towards total digital control. An unchangeable ID, linked to a phone number, actually creates a single digital profile of a person - with the ability to track their activity on social networks, media, online cinemas and other services - indicated in the CCD.

They summarize that under the guise of "convenience for business" in the Russian Federation, a model of "digital Gulag" is being built, where every click can be linked to a specific person.

Recall

The Russian Federation plans to launch a single IMEI register, which will link them to subscriber numbers from 2027. From 2028, only devices from the state database will be connected to the network, which will make mobile communication an element of state surveillance.

Putin's Russia will not return to the civilized world; democracy there is possible only if the Russian Federation collapses - CPD