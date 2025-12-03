$42.330.01
Russian language lost protection in Ukraine by the European Charter of Languages: Parliament changed legislation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill that removes Russian and Moldovan languages from the list of languages protected by the European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages. This prevents political manipulation and undermining the status of the Ukrainian language.

Russian language lost protection in Ukraine by the European Charter of Languages: Parliament changed legislation

The Russian language is no longer protected in Ukraine by the European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages. This was reported by UNN with reference to people's deputies Oleh Dunda and Volodymyr Viatrovych.

Details

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted in its entirety draft law No. 14120 with 264 votes, which correctly interprets the European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages.

The explanatory note to the draft law states that some terms were incorrectly translated into Ukrainian at one time, as they were not translated from the original language - English or French - but from Russian.

In the basic term of authentic texts, the word "minority" (English) or "minoritaires" (French) does not mean "national minorities". This term refers to a "numerical minority", it is used to denote a smaller number of people who speak a particular language, and not to denote an ethnic unit, i.e., it is not about the rights of a certain national minority, but about the language, the speaker of which is a certain group of the population

 - stated in the explanatory note.

In addition, the document states that the law "On the Ratification of the European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages" mistakenly focused on the languages of national minorities instead of protecting those languages that need it, taking into account the situation of each of them.

This created space and conditions for political manipulation aimed at undermining the status of the Ukrainian language as the state language

- the note says.

Given the above, the Russian language (as the language of the aggressor state that is waging an aggressive war against Ukraine - ed.), as well as the "Moldovan language" (in Moldova, Romanian is recognized as the official state language - ed.), were excluded from the ratification legislation of Ukraine.

In fact, this means that the Russian language no longer has any legal protection in Ukraine. Instead, the Charter continues to apply to all languages that were previously under its protection - at the same time, the list was supplemented with Urum, Rumei, Romani, Czech, Krymchak, Karaim, and Yiddish.

The list also includes the Belarusian language, despite the fact that Belarus is an accomplice in Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Recall

Earlier, the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reported that Russia is carrying out large-scale Russification and elimination of Ukrainian national consciousness in the occupied territories.

