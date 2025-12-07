$42.180.00
The New York Times

China strengthens dominance in Mongolian exports, displacing Russia – Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

China is consolidating its dominance in Mongolian exports by increasing coal purchases and financing logistics routes. Russia's share in Ulaanbaatar's exports has decreased to 0.5%, while over 90% of Mongolian exports go to China.

China strengthens dominance in Mongolian exports, displacing Russia – Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

China is solidifying its status as Mongolia's key economic partner, increasing Ulaanbaatar's dependence on its southern neighbor while diminishing Russia's role in regional trade. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (FIS), writes UNN.

Details

China is sharply increasing its purchases of Mongolian coal and actively funding new logistics routes. Mongolia plans to increase coal exports to China by almost 20% this year, bringing sales to 100 million tons. This resource sector already accounts for about 12% of Mongolia's GDP.

Russia and China held joint anti-missile drills - Reuters07.12.25, 07:17 • 4082 views

Beijing's dominance in foreign trade is rapidly strengthening: currently, over 90% of Mongolian exports go to the Chinese market, while in 2022 this figure was 64%. For comparison: the second most important, Switzerland, receives only 5.6% of Mongolian supplies.

Russia, which until recently was one of the key partners, has effectively lost its role. Its share in Ulaanbaatar's exports has shrunk to a meager 0.5%, reflecting a shift in the geo-economic balance in Central Asia.

Moscow and Beijing draw closer amid nuclear tensions: Russia announces "deepened" talks with China – media20.11.25, 18:16 • 4386 views

To support the growing volumes, both countries are promoting infrastructure projects, including the agreement to build a new railway line between Gashuun-Sukhait and Ganch-Modu. These projects could push Mongolian coal exports to 165 million tons per year, which is critically important for China as the world's largest steel producer.

The growing trade dependence of Mongolia on China indicates a deep transformation of economic priorities and the gradual displacement of Russian influence amid Beijing's active expansion.

China lays groundwork for 'shadow fleet' to import Russian gas bypassing sanctions - Bloomberg12.11.25, 10:59 • 3386 views

Stepan Haftko

