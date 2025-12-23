Biletskyi proposed changing modern field fortifications: an unobstructed field for drone combat

Ukraine must implement a systemic approach to arranging modern field fortifications for long-term defense. This was stated in an interview with "Bombardier" by Brigadier General, Commander of the Third Army Corps Andriy Biletsky, reports UNN.

Drones have changed the battlefield and the nature of warfare. Long-term firing points (DOTs) do not have the same significance they had in 2023. In fact, platoon, company, and company strongholds have ceased to exist.

We need a serious and conceptual approach, we need scientific and practical thought — what is modern field fortification? Because everything doesn't look like it does in the textbook — emphasized the corps commander.

In his opinion, a modern defensive line, a conditional killzone, should be a flat field, without any plantings, capital, or civilian buildings — for the effective and unhindered work of UAV operators and ground robotic systems.

All buildings, basements, roads — even the worst ones — must be destroyed there. Any bridges, dams, dikes, weirs, and similar things must be destroyed. Every tree and even bush must be cut down, blockages created, covered with a barely noticeable wire obstacle, and mined at critical nodes... Try, my friend, to walk these 5 kilometers. You won't walk them — said Biletsky.

He also called the retreat from unfavorable lines "absolutely expedient" to preserve personnel if logistics are complicated, there is a threat of encirclement, and there are no resources for counteractions on the flanks.