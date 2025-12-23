Biletskyi proposed changing modern field fortifications: an unobstructed field for drone combat
Kyiv • UNN
Brigadier General Andriy Biletskyi stated that Ukraine must systematically approach the creation of modern field fortifications. He noted that drones have changed the battlefield, and a modern defensive line should be a flat, unobstructed field for effective UAV operation.
Ukraine must implement a systemic approach to arranging modern field fortifications for long-term defense. This was stated in an interview with "Bombardier" by Brigadier General, Commander of the Third Army Corps Andriy Biletsky, reports UNN.
Drones have changed the battlefield and the nature of warfare. Long-term firing points (DOTs) do not have the same significance they had in 2023. In fact, platoon, company, and company strongholds have ceased to exist.
We need a serious and conceptual approach, we need scientific and practical thought — what is modern field fortification? Because everything doesn't look like it does in the textbook
In his opinion, a modern defensive line, a conditional killzone, should be a flat field, without any plantings, capital, or civilian buildings — for the effective and unhindered work of UAV operators and ground robotic systems.
All buildings, basements, roads — even the worst ones — must be destroyed there. Any bridges, dams, dikes, weirs, and similar things must be destroyed. Every tree and even bush must be cut down, blockages created, covered with a barely noticeable wire obstacle, and mined at critical nodes... Try, my friend, to walk these 5 kilometers. You won't walk them
He also called the retreat from unfavorable lines "absolutely expedient" to preserve personnel if logistics are complicated, there is a threat of encirclement, and there are no resources for counteractions on the flanks.
Here, the commander must be honest with himself, with his superior, with the supreme commander-in-chief: if we resist on unfavorable lines, we will lose so many people here that later we will not be able to stop the enemy even on favorable ones. And we will roll back further and further