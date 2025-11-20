For the sake of children and the future of Ukraine. Biletskyi's Third Corps moved by the continuation of the "We are here to live" campaign

$42.090.00
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
08:40 AM • 5416 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in four regions, 24/7 schedules in all regions - Ministry of Energy
08:21 AM • 7406 views
Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children
07:57 AM • 9572 views
22 people are still being searched for in Ternopil after the Russian strike - ZelenskyyVideo
07:11 AM • 16818 views
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your carPhoto
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 22164 views
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
05:15 AM • 16135 views
Germany to provide Ukraine with long-range missile systems - Merz
04:11 AM • 17813 views
Trump approved a 28-point secret peace plan between Russia and Ukraine - NBC News
November 19, 06:10 PM • 33306 views
Zelenskyy-Witkoff meeting in Turkey canceled due to 'unacceptable' US plan to end war - media
November 19, 04:13 PM • 46928 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 19021 views
In Ternopil, "Points of Invincibility" have been deployed and are continuously operating after the Russian attackVideoNovember 20, 12:33 AM • 16484 views
Not "all is lost," but "we will get through this period": Budanov on the current winter for UkraineNovember 20, 01:02 AM • 11904 views
"Remove the regime": an action demanding Trump's impeachment has started in WashingtonNovember 20, 03:05 AM • 11448 views
The case that blew up the state: how the situation around Mindich turned into legal chaos and a political explosion - analysis of the suspicion08:12 AM • 10229 views
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
Exclusive
08:56 AM • 3760 views
The case that blew up the state: how the situation around Mindich turned into legal chaos and a political explosion - analysis of the suspicion08:12 AM • 10373 views
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your carPhoto07:11 AM • 16819 views
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 22165 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
Exclusive
November 19, 02:24 PM • 56005 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 19131 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 42873 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 41069 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 42377 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 55224 views
For the sake of children and the future of Ukraine. Biletskyi's Third Corps moved by the continuation of the "We are here to live" campaign

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1380 views

Andriy Biletskyi's Third Corps presented the second wave of the recruiting campaign "We are here to live," focused on the future of children and the families of defenders. The campaign uses personal photos and videos of servicemen with their children, emphasizing the goal of preserving Ukraine for future generations.

For the sake of children and the future of Ukraine. Biletskyi's Third Corps moved by the continuation of the "We are here to live" campaign

Outdoor advertising with photos of the Trinity commanders with children, as well as a video about the families of the defenders on Telegram, is the second wave of the Third Army Corps' recruiting campaign "We are here to live," which started in August. TSN dedicated a material to the campaign, writes UNN

We shifted the focus. In the first wave [of the "We are here to live" campaign], we started a discussion about the present: we are fighting to have a home. That in war, despite everything, you can live a happy life – we built such an ecosystem in the Trinity. The second wave is about the future. We must leave our children their country so that we are not ashamed before our fallen comrades. If we and our children are not happy, it turns out that the price was in vain.

– explains Vlad, the creative director of Trinity.

To make it sincere, studio filming was abandoned in favor of user-generated content. Servicemen were asked to review family archives, choose their favorite photos and videos, and record voice messages about their children and parenthood.

The commander of the Third Corps, Brigadier General Andriy Biletsky, is on billboards with his three-year-old son Severyn. Despite the distance and rare meetings, Biletsky is involved in his upbringing, instilling in his son principles and courage. He is fighting so that Severyn grows up a citizen of an independent and strong Ukraine, capable of defending itself.

"Quite recently, Severyn drew his family for the first time. He depicted Andriy as a very large figure, colored blue and yellow. We ask, why is that? The kid says: 'My dad is like the Ukrainian flag.' For us, he is the national flag," said Biletsky's wife, Tetiana Danylenko.

All the heroes and heroines of the recruiting campaign are volunteers. They did not plan to become military personnel, but they did so that their children would have a choice – in which city to live, which profession to choose. They are at war so that their children do not have to fight.

"The child will understand that when it was necessary, we did not stand aside and went to defend the country. My son was destined to be a child of a military generation, but I think he will be proud of us," says Bohdana "Sovenia," deputy commander of the company for psychological support of personnel.

She mobilized in April 2022. She met her love at the war, and six months ago she gave birth to her son Vladyslav. The servicewoman is sure: giving birth to children is the most courageous act a woman can do now.

"Life must go on, so that there are more of our strong and intelligent people... War can destroy cities, but not life in Ukraine. Every child born is our small victory. This is proof that we will stand," the servicewoman believes.

Lilia Podolyak

