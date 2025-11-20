For the sake of children and the future of Ukraine. Biletskyi's Third Corps moved by the continuation of the "We are here to live" campaign

Outdoor advertising with photos of the Trinity commanders with children, as well as a video about the families of the defenders on Telegram, is the second wave of the Third Army Corps' recruiting campaign "We are here to live," which started in August. TSN dedicated a material to the campaign, writes UNN.

We shifted the focus. In the first wave [of the "We are here to live" campaign], we started a discussion about the present: we are fighting to have a home. That in war, despite everything, you can live a happy life – we built such an ecosystem in the Trinity. The second wave is about the future. We must leave our children their country so that we are not ashamed before our fallen comrades. If we and our children are not happy, it turns out that the price was in vain. – explains Vlad, the creative director of Trinity.

To make it sincere, studio filming was abandoned in favor of user-generated content. Servicemen were asked to review family archives, choose their favorite photos and videos, and record voice messages about their children and parenthood.

The commander of the Third Corps, Brigadier General Andriy Biletsky, is on billboards with his three-year-old son Severyn. Despite the distance and rare meetings, Biletsky is involved in his upbringing, instilling in his son principles and courage. He is fighting so that Severyn grows up a citizen of an independent and strong Ukraine, capable of defending itself.

"Quite recently, Severyn drew his family for the first time. He depicted Andriy as a very large figure, colored blue and yellow. We ask, why is that? The kid says: 'My dad is like the Ukrainian flag.' For us, he is the national flag," said Biletsky's wife, Tetiana Danylenko.

All the heroes and heroines of the recruiting campaign are volunteers. They did not plan to become military personnel, but they did so that their children would have a choice – in which city to live, which profession to choose. They are at war so that their children do not have to fight.

"The child will understand that when it was necessary, we did not stand aside and went to defend the country. My son was destined to be a child of a military generation, but I think he will be proud of us," says Bohdana "Sovenia," deputy commander of the company for psychological support of personnel.

She mobilized in April 2022. She met her love at the war, and six months ago she gave birth to her son Vladyslav. The servicewoman is sure: giving birth to children is the most courageous act a woman can do now.

"Life must go on, so that there are more of our strong and intelligent people... War can destroy cities, but not life in Ukraine. Every child born is our small victory. This is proof that we will stand," the servicewoman believes.