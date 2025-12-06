$42.180.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

UNN Lite
Veterans paid with blood for their own state and have the right to build it. Biletsky announced the launch of the Veteran Corps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

The Veteran Corps unites servicemen and veterans for mutual support and participation in the development of business, science, education, and society. The first step is a survey to identify the needs of military personnel for returning to civilian life.

Veterans paid with blood for their own state and have the right to build it. Biletsky announced the launch of the Veteran Corps

Andriy Biletsky's Third Army Corps unites servicemen and veterans to transform their military experience for the development of business, science, education, and society, UNN reports.

The Veteran Corps is a community that will unite military personnel and veterans, regardless of their unit, for mutual support, adaptation, and the participation of soldiers in the country's future. The voice of veterans must be heard in key issues of community and state development.

A veteran should not be left on the sidelines. Their experience, leadership, and determination must become part of post-war life. In business, science, politics, or education. That is why we are creating a veteran corps. Here, military personnel and veterans unite, support each other, and become builders of a new Ukraine.

—stated Brigadier General Andriy Biletsky, commander of the Third Army Corps.

The first step towards creating the Veteran Corps is a survey for veterans and active military personnel about what the military really needs for a confident return to civilian life.

Military personnel, veterans, and their families can leave feedback and suggestions at the link: https://veterans.ab3.army/

Hundreds of thousands of people in Ukraine have gone through the current war. Hundreds of thousands more are going through it now. They paid with blood for their own state. And now they have the right and duty to build it further.

— said Biletsky.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPolitics
