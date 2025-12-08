Biletskyi's wife showed a video from the family archive with her family

$42.060.13
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
01:00 PM • 10412 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
12:25 PM • 11856 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
11:28 AM • 11196 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
10:53 AM • 17626 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
10:37 AM • 11080 views
Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details
10:00 AM • 11808 views
How the mechanism of returning to service after AWOL works: a lawyer explained the algorithm of actions
09:33 AM • 11965 views
"20% of children use e-cigarettes": doctors report a rapid increase in nicotine addiction among teenagers
09:30 AM • 10147 views
Ukraine introduces changes to business reservation: 45-day mechanism for defense industry and cancellation of 72-hour verification
December 8, 08:10 AM • 25927 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Kovalenko: footage of dead Russians near Pokrovsk indicates the ineffectiveness of numerical superiority in warDecember 8, 04:16 AM • 25399 views
Attack on Sumy region: the number of wounded from the enemy strike on a 9-story building in Okhtyrka increased to sevenPhotoVideoDecember 8, 05:14 AM • 5154 views
Drones attacked a number of Russian regions, including Engels and Saratov: enemy air defense systems fired at civilian buildingsPhotoVideoDecember 8, 06:54 AM • 12894 views
Zelenskyy postponed the appointment of a new head of the Presidential Office until his return from abroad - MP08:22 AM • 14495 views
In Russian units, those killed in the Pokrovsk direction are massively registered as "AWOL" - "Atesh"09:29 AM • 10412 views
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers adviceDecember 6, 12:23 PM • 69173 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Donald Trump
Ukraine
Germany
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Great Britain
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 51549 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 61870 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 62719 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 76811 views
Biletskyi's wife showed a video from the family archive with her family

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

The wife of the commander of the Third Army Corps, Andriy Biletskyi, journalist Tetiana Danylenko, spoke about the changes in their family's life due to the full-scale war. Instead of foreign trips, they spend their vacations in frontline cities, where Biletskyi inspects new facilities for his units.

Biletskyi's wife showed a video from the family archive with her family

Tetiana Danylenko, wife of the commander of the Third Army Corps Andriy Biletskyi and a journalist, shared how the full-scale war changed their family's life. The video was published on the corps' Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Biletskyi is a historian by profession. According to Tetiana, he knows the history of any country: if you wake him up in the middle of the night and ask him, he will tell you about politics, state structure, or economics. "At the same time, when we met, he had never traveled abroad. And I persuaded him to go somewhere at least once a year. Each time he was incredibly happy to see the world with his own eyes," the woman recalls.

The full-scale war changed everything. Instead of vacations on the coasts of seas and oceans, the family spends their holidays in frontline cities: they go to see what new things the commander has built for his units — they are now his main outlet.

"When Andriy comes home, the children, dogs, cats — everyone rushes at him. After that, I can hug him. Everyone who is at the front now knows what they are there for. Everyone is fighting so that they have somewhere to return to," says Tetiana Danylenko.

This video is part of the Third Army Corps' recruiting campaign "We are here to live". The campaign is built on the stories of military personnel and their families, how they manage to combine the defense of Ukraine with caring for loved ones and personal happiness.

All the heroes of the recruiting campaign are volunteers. Once civilian men and women who did not plan to connect their lives with the army, but chose to serve so that their children would have a choice — in which city to live, who to become, and what profession to choose? They are at war so that the next generations do not have to fight.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Andriy Biletsky
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine