Biletskyi's wife showed a video from the family archive with her family

Tetiana Danylenko, wife of the commander of the Third Army Corps Andriy Biletskyi and a journalist, shared how the full-scale war changed their family's life. The video was published on the corps' Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Biletskyi is a historian by profession. According to Tetiana, he knows the history of any country: if you wake him up in the middle of the night and ask him, he will tell you about politics, state structure, or economics. "At the same time, when we met, he had never traveled abroad. And I persuaded him to go somewhere at least once a year. Each time he was incredibly happy to see the world with his own eyes," the woman recalls.

The full-scale war changed everything. Instead of vacations on the coasts of seas and oceans, the family spends their holidays in frontline cities: they go to see what new things the commander has built for his units — they are now his main outlet.

"When Andriy comes home, the children, dogs, cats — everyone rushes at him. After that, I can hug him. Everyone who is at the front now knows what they are there for. Everyone is fighting so that they have somewhere to return to," says Tetiana Danylenko.

This video is part of the Third Army Corps' recruiting campaign "We are here to live". The campaign is built on the stories of military personnel and their families, how they manage to combine the defense of Ukraine with caring for loved ones and personal happiness.

All the heroes of the recruiting campaign are volunteers. Once civilian men and women who did not plan to connect their lives with the army, but chose to serve so that their children would have a choice — in which city to live, who to become, and what profession to choose? They are at war so that the next generations do not have to fight.