One in five children in Ukraine has lost a close relative or friend due to war - UNICEF study

In Ukraine, one in five children (21%) said they had lost a close relative or friend since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia. This is stated in a study by UNICEF, UNN reports.

Details

"A survey conducted in 2023 The survey allowed us to find out what circumstances related to the war and hostilities could become a source of stress and anxiety for adolescents. It turned out that many respondents had to go through events that had a definite negative impact on the psycho-emotional state of a young person," the study says.

A significant share of respondents said that:

their family experienced economic difficulties (63%);

their close relative or friend participated in hostilities (59%);

they personally heard or saw the fighting (55%);

their close relative or friend was injured (35%);

they personally saw people who were injured or killed (31%);

their close relative or friend was killed (21%).

Occupants sent more than 6000 Ukrainian children to “recreational” camps with military training - Fedorov

The study concludes that by 2022, the vast majority of teenagers felt happy. The war has led to a deterioration in the psychological well-being of Ukrainians, including children.

"Among the young people surveyed, the share of those who feel happy in general has significantly decreased. Recognizing oneself as a happy person is hindered, firstly, by stress and personal experiences related to the war, and secondly, by an unfavorable social atmosphere and the experiences of others," UNICEF informs.

occupiers encourage children from tnt to study in military educational institutions of russia

Help

The survey was conducted in 2022/2023 "Health and Behavioral Orientations of School Youth" with the support of UNICEF. It covered 23,612 adolescents aged 11-17. The survey covered 24 regions and the city of Kyiv.