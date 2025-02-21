ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 8361 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 26324 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 57770 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 35980 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 107689 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 93310 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111607 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116551 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 147294 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115100 views

One in five children in Ukraine has lost a close relative or friend due to war - UNICEF study

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25023 views

21% of Ukrainian children have lost a close relative or friend since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. A UNICEF study showed a significant deterioration in the psychological state of adolescents due to the war.

In Ukraine, one in five children (21%) said they had lost a close relative or friend since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia. This is stated in a study by UNICEF, UNN reports.

Details

"A survey conducted in 2023 The survey allowed us to find out what circumstances related to the war and hostilities could become a source of stress and anxiety for adolescents. It turned out that many respondents had to go through events that had a definite negative impact on the psycho-emotional state of a young person," the study says.

A significant share of respondents said that:

  • their family experienced economic difficulties (63%);
    • their close relative or friend participated in hostilities (59%);
      • they personally heard or saw the fighting (55%);
        • their close relative or friend was injured (35%);
          • they personally saw people who were injured or killed (31%);
            • their close relative or friend was killed (21%).

              Occupants sent more than 6000 Ukrainian children to “recreational” camps with military training - Fedorov07.01.25, 23:59 • 22783 views

              The study concludes that by 2022, the vast majority of teenagers felt happy. The war has led to a deterioration in the psychological well-being of Ukrainians, including children.

              "Among the young people surveyed, the share of those who feel happy in general has significantly decreased. Recognizing oneself as a happy person is hindered, firstly, by stress and personal experiences related to the war, and secondly, by an unfavorable social atmosphere and the experiences of others," UNICEF informs.

              occupiers encourage children from tnt to study in military educational institutions of russia05.02.25, 01:02 • 30030 views

              Help

              The survey was conducted in 2022/2023 "Health and Behavioral Orientations of School Youth" with the support of UNICEF. It covered 23,612 adolescents aged 11-17. The survey covered 24 regions and the city of Kyiv.

              Anna Murashko

              SocietyWarHealth
              yunisefUNICEF
              ukraineUkraine
              kyivKyiv

