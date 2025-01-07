Over the past year, the occupiers sent more than six thousand schoolchildren from the TOT to camps that are only disguised as recreational or educational activities. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

In fact, children there were involved in intensive propaganda focused on popularizing Russian ideological myths and distorting historical facts.

More than 800 children underwent specialized training as part of the so-called Zarnitsa 2.0 game. In these events, schoolchildren were taught combat tactics, drone control and weapons handling.

The terrorist country is not resting on its laurels. The occupation administrations have already been tasked with creating so-called “patriotic education camps” that are actually military facilities. The goal of these programs is to fully cover children with propaganda in 2025.

The militarization of children and attempts to influence their minds are yet another violation of international norms and children's rights.

Propaganda among children: in TOT, russians teach children that Ukrainians are a fictional nation