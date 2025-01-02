Main areas of crisis payments in 2024: where the largest amounts went

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 71650 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 154265 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 130984 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138365 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136393 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 175409 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111457 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167393 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104604 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113995 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Main areas of crisis payments in 2024: where the largest amounts went

Main areas of crisis payments in 2024: where the largest amounts went

Kyiv  •  UNN

 29042 views

In total, five major support programs worth over UAH 10 billion were implemented.

In 2024, the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine provided timely crisis payments for vulnerable categories of the population, in particular to help children and families from the evacuated regions. This is reported by the Ministry of Social Policy, UNN reports. 

Details

"2024 was the third difficult year of a full-scale war. It was also difficult for the social sphere, as the number of Ukrainians in need of support in difficult life circumstances, unfortunately, is not decreasing," the statement said.

The Ministry of Social Policy added that the enemy is not only attacking the front line, but also continues to damage peaceful towns and villages, which only increases the need for crisis payments.

In 2024, we provided timely assistance to Ukrainians in difficult circumstances.

One of these initiatives was the Winter Support program, which helped children buy warm clothes. Thanks to this program, 591,500 Ukrainians received UAH 6,500 each, which amounted to UAH 3.9 billion in total.

Together with UNICEF, the Ministry of Social Policy has also introduced additional financial assistance for families with children from vulnerable categories who are evacuating from Kharkiv and Sumy regions. Thus, 30 thousand people received UAH 327 million.

Equally important was support in purchasing solid fuel for heating homes in winter. Thanks to the funds raised by UNHCR, 467.8 thousand households received UAH 4.5 billion to meet their energy needs in winter.

Attention was also paid to pensioners living in the territories where military operations are ongoing. Thanks to international funds, 387,000 pensioners received UAH 1.9 billion.

Finally, a one-time assistance of UAH 10,800 was provided to families with children affected by the Russian attack on July 8, 2024, including those whose children were in the Okhmatdyt children's hospital. In total, 1,151 people, including 700 children, received assistance totaling UAH 15 million.

Recall

The payments of the National Insurance Fund for December-January were postponed to the end of winter: Ministry of Economy explains why. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyEconomy
ministry-of-social-policy-of-ukraineMinistry of Social Policy of Ukraine
yunisefUNICEF
ukraineUkraine
sumySums
kharkivKharkiv

