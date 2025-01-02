Main areas of crisis payments in 2024: where the largest amounts went

In 2024, the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine provided timely crisis payments for vulnerable categories of the population, in particular to help children and families from the evacuated regions. This is reported by the Ministry of Social Policy, UNN reports.

"2024 was the third difficult year of a full-scale war. It was also difficult for the social sphere, as the number of Ukrainians in need of support in difficult life circumstances, unfortunately, is not decreasing," the statement said.

The Ministry of Social Policy added that the enemy is not only attacking the front line, but also continues to damage peaceful towns and villages, which only increases the need for crisis payments.

In 2024, we provided timely assistance to Ukrainians in difficult circumstances.

One of these initiatives was the Winter Support program, which helped children buy warm clothes. Thanks to this program, 591,500 Ukrainians received UAH 6,500 each, which amounted to UAH 3.9 billion in total.

Together with UNICEF, the Ministry of Social Policy has also introduced additional financial assistance for families with children from vulnerable categories who are evacuating from Kharkiv and Sumy regions. Thus, 30 thousand people received UAH 327 million.

Equally important was support in purchasing solid fuel for heating homes in winter. Thanks to the funds raised by UNHCR, 467.8 thousand households received UAH 4.5 billion to meet their energy needs in winter.

Attention was also paid to pensioners living in the territories where military operations are ongoing. Thanks to international funds, 387,000 pensioners received UAH 1.9 billion.

Finally, a one-time assistance of UAH 10,800 was provided to families with children affected by the Russian attack on July 8, 2024, including those whose children were in the Okhmatdyt children's hospital. In total, 1,151 people, including 700 children, received assistance totaling UAH 15 million.

