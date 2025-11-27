Macy's Parade in New York went ahead despite cold and strong winds: Pac-Man, Buzz Lightyear, and Labubu appeared in the sky

Photo: Bloomberg

New York hosted the traditional Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – one of the biggest holiday marches of the year, which gathered thousands of spectators in Manhattan. Despite the cool weather and gusts of wind, giant balloons with Buzz Lightyear and Pac-Man soared into the sky, and the streets were decorated with platforms featuring the character Labubu and Lego constructions. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The parade started in the Upper West Side and ended at Macy's flagship store in Herald Square. Dozens of inflatable balloons, themed platforms, clown teams, and marching bands took part in the festive procession.

According to National Weather Service meteorologist David Stark, the temperature hovered around 4C, and winds reached 40-48 km/h, creating a noticeable chill. Because of this, authorities closely monitored the weather, as the city prohibits the use of full-size balloons if wind speeds exceed established norms. The last time parade balloons were completely stopped was in 1971.

Throughout the event, star performers, orchestras, dance groups, and cheerleaders performed, adding even more color to the festive atmosphere.

