Macy's Parade in New York went ahead despite cold and strong winds: Pac-Man, Buzz Lightyear, and Labubu appeared in the sky

06:30 PM • 3022 views
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
05:31 PM • 4516 views
Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 15606 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 22876 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
02:21 PM • 15946 views
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 23231 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
01:37 PM • 18287 views
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaPhoto
November 27, 12:53 PM • 13063 views
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
November 27, 12:37 PM • 16789 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo
November 27, 11:46 AM • 11840 views
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo
Exclusives
"Lazy" cleaning hacks that actually work: simple ways to maintain order without extra effortPhotoNovember 27, 09:33 AM • 26212 views
Beetroot in a new way: top 5 vibrant recipes you'll definitely want to tryPhotoNovember 27, 11:52 AM • 23023 views
Ukrainian companies with ties to Russia earned UAH 150.3 billion in 2024 - YouControl studyPhoto01:38 PM • 15980 views
Budanov spoke about Biletskyi's role in the air breakthrough to the besieged Azovstal in Mariupol02:52 PM • 8310 views
Relatives of victims of the scandalous Odrex clinic called on law enforcement to investigate and punish those responsible for the death of their loved ones - videoVideo03:30 PM • 13076 views
Relatives of victims of the scandalous Odrex clinic called on law enforcement to investigate and punish those responsible for the death of their loved ones - videoVideo03:30 PM • 13130 views
Ukrainian companies with ties to Russia earned UAH 150.3 billion in 2024 - YouControl studyPhoto01:38 PM • 16046 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 26460 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 47633 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 81182 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 96789 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 96287 views
Macy's Parade in New York went ahead despite cold and strong winds: Pac-Man, Buzz Lightyear, and Labubu appeared in the sky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 270 views

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade took place in New York, where thousands of spectators watched giant balloons featuring Buzz Lightyear and Pac-Man, as well as floats with Labubu. The event proceeded despite cool weather and strong winds reaching 40-48 km/h.

Macy's Parade in New York went ahead despite cold and strong winds: Pac-Man, Buzz Lightyear, and Labubu appeared in the sky
Photo: Bloomberg

New York hosted the traditional Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – one of the biggest holiday marches of the year, which gathered thousands of spectators in Manhattan. Despite the cool weather and gusts of wind, giant balloons with Buzz Lightyear and Pac-Man soared into the sky, and the streets were decorated with platforms featuring the character Labubu and Lego constructions. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The parade started in the Upper West Side and ended at Macy's flagship store in Herald Square. Dozens of inflatable balloons, themed platforms, clown teams, and marching bands took part in the festive procession.

According to National Weather Service meteorologist David Stark, the temperature hovered around 4C, and winds reached 40-48 km/h, creating a noticeable chill. Because of this, authorities closely monitored the weather, as the city prohibits the use of full-size balloons if wind speeds exceed established norms. The last time parade balloons were completely stopped was in 1971.

Throughout the event, star performers, orchestras, dance groups, and cheerleaders performed, adding even more color to the festive atmosphere.

Trump pardons two turkeys, one of which disappeared during the ceremony25.11.25, 20:05 • 8044 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Animals
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
New York City