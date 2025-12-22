Pope Leo appoints bishops in the US who openly criticize Trump

Photo: Reuters

In the first seven months of his pontificate, Pope Leo appointed 13 new bishops in key US cities. At least 10 of them, including the new Archbishop of New York, Ronald Hicks, publicly condemned the Trump administration's repression of migrants, calling it "cruel and inhumane." This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The Vatican has effectively expanded the traditional concept of pro-life. While American bishops previously focused primarily on banning abortions, the Church's new line equates humane treatment of immigrants with protecting life from conception to death.

Trump intends to intensify fight against immigration in 2026, despite criticism - Reuters

Someone who says they are against abortion but agrees with inhumane treatment of immigrants – I'm not sure that's a "pro-life" position. – said Pope Leo.

The appointment of former missionary Ronald Hicks as head of the New York diocese instead of influential conservative Timothy Dolan was significant. Already during his first press conference, Hicks addressed the congregation in Spanish and supported the bishops' statement condemning mass deportations.

A million dollars for a legal life in America: Trump launched a new immigration card