Pope Leo appoints bishops in the US who openly criticize Trump

04:37 PM • 1824 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 13270 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 12772 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
01:08 PM • 15119 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 18107 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 18351 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
December 22, 10:46 AM • 19034 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
December 22, 10:39 AM • 17197 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 22, 10:33 AM • 13182 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
December 22, 10:23 AM • 12318 views
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 13281 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 23755 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 59633 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 81619 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 115999 views
Pope Leo appoints bishops in the US who openly criticize Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

Pope Leo has appointed 13 new bishops in the US, 10 of whom have condemned the Trump administration's immigration policy. The Church's new line expands the concept of pro-life, equating humane treatment of immigrants with the protection of life from conception to death.

Pope Leo appoints bishops in the US who openly criticize Trump
Photo: Reuters

In the first seven months of his pontificate, Pope Leo appointed 13 new bishops in key US cities. At least 10 of them, including the new Archbishop of New York, Ronald Hicks, publicly condemned the Trump administration's repression of migrants, calling it "cruel and inhumane." This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The Vatican has effectively expanded the traditional concept of pro-life. While American bishops previously focused primarily on banning abortions, the Church's new line equates humane treatment of immigrants with protecting life from conception to death.

Trump intends to intensify fight against immigration in 2026, despite criticism - Reuters21.12.25, 20:58 • 7898 views

Someone who says they are against abortion but agrees with inhumane treatment of immigrants – I'm not sure that's a "pro-life" position.

– said Pope Leo.

The appointment of former missionary Ronald Hicks as head of the New York diocese instead of influential conservative Timothy Dolan was significant. Already during his first press conference, Hicks addressed the congregation in Spanish and supported the bishops' statement condemning mass deportations.

A million dollars for a legal life in America: Trump launched a new immigration card11.12.25, 10:45 • 3113 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
Reuters
Donald Trump
New York City
United States
Vatican City