Pope Leo appoints bishops in the US who openly criticize Trump
Pope Leo has appointed 13 new bishops in the US, 10 of whom have condemned the Trump administration's immigration policy. The Church's new line expands the concept of pro-life, equating humane treatment of immigrants with the protection of life from conception to death.
In the first seven months of his pontificate, Pope Leo appointed 13 new bishops in key US cities. At least 10 of them, including the new Archbishop of New York, Ronald Hicks, publicly condemned the Trump administration's repression of migrants, calling it "cruel and inhumane." This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.
The Vatican has effectively expanded the traditional concept of pro-life. While American bishops previously focused primarily on banning abortions, the Church's new line equates humane treatment of immigrants with protecting life from conception to death.
Someone who says they are against abortion but agrees with inhumane treatment of immigrants – I'm not sure that's a "pro-life" position.
The appointment of former missionary Ronald Hicks as head of the New York diocese instead of influential conservative Timothy Dolan was significant. Already during his first press conference, Hicks addressed the congregation in Spanish and supported the bishops' statement condemning mass deportations.
