In France, a court blocked the auction of the oldest calculator developed by Blaise Pascal

07:11 AM • 1884 views
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your carPhoto
06:00 AM • 10018 views
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
05:15 AM • 10141 views
Germany to provide Ukraine with long-range missile systems - Merz
04:11 AM • 13537 views
Trump approved a 28-point secret peace plan between Russia and Ukraine - NBC News
November 19, 06:10 PM • 30437 views
Zelenskyy-Witkoff meeting in Turkey canceled due to 'unacceptable' US plan to end war - media
November 19, 04:13 PM • 45736 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
November 19, 04:01 PM • 38092 views
Ministry of Energy gets interim head: who got the position Hrynchuk
November 19, 02:24 PM • 50944 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
November 19, 02:04 PM • 25026 views
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
November 19, 01:20 PM • 18079 views
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
Italy's Supreme Court allows extradition of Ukrainian suspected of Nord Stream sabotageNovember 19, 09:40 PM • 11066 views
Budanov named the time when a peace agreement with Russia could become possibleNovember 19, 09:59 PM • 13508 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed a mobile group shooting down an enemy Kalibr missile with a MANPADS in Khmelnytskyi regionVideoNovember 19, 10:53 PM • 11855 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 10993 views
In Ternopil, "Points of Invincibility" have been deployed and are continuously operating after the Russian attackVideoNovember 20, 12:33 AM • 10834 views
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your car
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
06:00 AM • 10019 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
November 19, 02:24 PM • 50945 views
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructionsPhotoNovember 19, 02:12 PM • 32971 views
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can makePhotoNovember 19, 12:04 PM • 41492 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 11061 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 40127 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 38498 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 39776 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 54759 views
In France, a court blocked the auction of the oldest calculator developed by Blaise Pascal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

A Paris court has temporarily banned the export of one of the world's first calculating machines, La Pascaline, developed by Blaise Pascal in 1642. Christie's halted the sale of the machine, estimated to be worth 2-3 million euros, due to doubts about the legality of the export permit.

In France, a court blocked the auction of the oldest calculator developed by Blaise Pascal
press.christies.com

One of the world's first calculating machines will not be auctioned in France on schedule after a Parisian court temporarily banned the export of this historical item, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

Christie's auction house confirmed that it would not participate in the bidding for the La Pascaline machine, developed by French mathematician Blaise Pascal in 1642.

The estimated value of the machine is 2-3 million euros. Christie's called it "the most important scientific instrument ever offered at auction."

Scientists and researchers appealed for the historical instrument to be granted cultural heritage status, arguing that it should be classified as a "national treasure."

Pascal was only 19 when he developed an early version of the calculator, Christie's reports. A total of nine such machines have survived.

"This is the first attempt in history to replace the human mind with a machine," reads the official description of the collection.

"Its invention marks a breakthrough, a 'quantum leap,' the importance and significance of which acquire a completely special meaning today," the statement said.

"La Pascaline" has been exhibited at Christie's venues in New York and Hong Kong throughout the year.

The machine was presented at Christie's auction of the library of the late Catalan collector Leon Parcé, which also featured Pascal's philosophical work "Pensées" and the first printed edition of "Pascal's Wager."

On Wednesday, a Parisian administrative court temporarily blocked the export permit previously issued by the French Minister of Culture in May. Two experts, including Louvre experts, signed the minister's certificate.

The judge concluded that there were "serious doubts" about the legality of the certificate, according to a statement from the Parisian court, adding that the decision is preliminary pending a final ruling.

In a statement to the AFP news agency, a Christie's auction house representative said: "Given the preliminary nature of this decision and following the instructions of its client, Christie's is suspending the sale of 'La Pascaline.'"

The court noted that the historical and scientific value of "La Pascaline" could be qualified as a "national treasure," which guarantees protection under the French heritage code.

The French cultural heritage organization Association Sites & Monuments, which was named as the applicant, welcomed the decision.

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
Louvre
Hong Kong
New York City
France