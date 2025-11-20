In France, a court blocked the auction of the oldest calculator developed by Blaise Pascal

press.christies.com

One of the world's first calculating machines will not be auctioned in France on schedule after a Parisian court temporarily banned the export of this historical item, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

Christie's auction house confirmed that it would not participate in the bidding for the La Pascaline machine, developed by French mathematician Blaise Pascal in 1642.

The estimated value of the machine is 2-3 million euros. Christie's called it "the most important scientific instrument ever offered at auction."

Scientists and researchers appealed for the historical instrument to be granted cultural heritage status, arguing that it should be classified as a "national treasure."

Pascal was only 19 when he developed an early version of the calculator, Christie's reports. A total of nine such machines have survived.

"This is the first attempt in history to replace the human mind with a machine," reads the official description of the collection.

"Its invention marks a breakthrough, a 'quantum leap,' the importance and significance of which acquire a completely special meaning today," the statement said.

"La Pascaline" has been exhibited at Christie's venues in New York and Hong Kong throughout the year.

The machine was presented at Christie's auction of the library of the late Catalan collector Leon Parcé, which also featured Pascal's philosophical work "Pensées" and the first printed edition of "Pascal's Wager."

On Wednesday, a Parisian administrative court temporarily blocked the export permit previously issued by the French Minister of Culture in May. Two experts, including Louvre experts, signed the minister's certificate.

The judge concluded that there were "serious doubts" about the legality of the certificate, according to a statement from the Parisian court, adding that the decision is preliminary pending a final ruling.

In a statement to the AFP news agency, a Christie's auction house representative said: "Given the preliminary nature of this decision and following the instructions of its client, Christie's is suspending the sale of 'La Pascaline.'"

The court noted that the historical and scientific value of "La Pascaline" could be qualified as a "national treasure," which guarantees protection under the French heritage code.

The French cultural heritage organization Association Sites & Monuments, which was named as the applicant, welcomed the decision.