Hong Kong businessman sells wine collection for $9.3 million at Christie's auction
Kyiv • UNN
Joseph Lau raised 72.9 million Hong Kong dollars by selling a collection of wines at Christie's auction. A lot of 10 bottles of Henri Jayer 1999 was sold for 3.25 million Hong Kong dollars.
Hong Kong businessman Joseph Lau sold a collection of fine wines at auction for HK$72.9 million (US$9.3 million), paying more than US$41,000 per bottle of rare French wines. This was reported by Bloomberg with reference to Christie's, reports UNN.
Details
According to a statement from the auction house on May 22, all wine lots were sold and the proceeds exceeded Christie's estimate of $4.5 million.
It is noted that the auction featured more than 200 lots of wine, including rarities from producer Henri Jayer, vintages of Petrus, and collectible wines from Domaine de la Romanee-Conti.
A lot of 10 bottles of Henri Jayer, Vosne-Romanēe Cros Parantoux 1999 was sold for HK$3.25 million, three times the minimum estimate
According to Bloomberg, Joseph Lau is auctioning off his wine collection for the third time. The last time, in 2022, the businessman earned $16 million from the sale.
According to the publication, Joseph Lau is the former chairman of Hong Kong real estate company Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd. He owns many luxury items, from paintings, diamonds, bags to wine. Lau also worked with Sotheby's to sell dozens of bags, mostly Hermes, for HK$25.2 million and another collection of antiques.
