The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends Ukrainians to refrain from traveling to Israel and Iran

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has recommended that Ukrainians refrain from traveling to Israel and Iran due to the escalation of the security situation in the Middle East and the threat of missile attacks. This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reports UNN.

Due to the escalation of the security situation in the Middle East and the threat of missile attacks, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that Ukrainian citizens refrain from traveling to the State of Israel until the situation stabilizes and reminds of the valid recommendation to refrain from traveling to the Islamic Republic of Iran and to leave its territory, published in early January. - the message says.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged Ukrainians in the region to remain vigilant, carefully monitor reports from local competent authorities in their host countries, strictly observe security measures, and always carry identity documents.

Ukrainian citizens already in Israel are advised to:

strictly follow the instructions of the Israel Home Front Command;

constantly monitor official announcements from local authorities and the Embassy of Ukraine in the State of Israel;

minimize movement and avoid crowded places;

find out the location of the nearest shelters in advance.

In case of emergency:

hotline of the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel: +972 54 667 67 82 (Viber, Telegram), email: [email protected];

hotline of the Embassy of Ukraine in Iran: +98 9128 436 681 (WhatsApp), email: [email protected];

24/7 hotline of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine: +38 044 238 1588, email: [email protected].

Recall

On February 28, Israel and the United States conducted a joint military operation, striking 30 targets in Iran.

Also, UNN reported that the Israeli army struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

Later, it became known that the US and Israeli military operation against Iran had been jointly planned for several months.

In addition, it was reported that among the affected targets in Tehran were the presidential plaza and intelligence headquarters.

Due to the US and Israeli attack, Iran closed its airspace. Only a few planes heading to Tbilisi, Almaty, and Dubai remained over the country.

At the same time, Israel is preparing for a multi-day conflict with Iran, while Tehran promises a devastating response.