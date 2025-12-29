In Odesa, TCR military personnel who beat a released prisoner have been identified and charged with suspicion - police

The servicemen of the district TCR in Odesa, who beat a soldier released from captivity, have been identified, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa region reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

The incident, which occurred in early December on one of the streets in the Peresyp district of Odesa, was reported to the police by the victim himself. The 27-year-old soldier, who was released from captivity in June this year, told about people in military uniform who caused him bodily harm.

The police launched a criminal investigation, within which they established that two servicemen of the Peresyp district territorial recruitment center and social support were involved in the incident, who beat the applicant during a conflict while checking military registration documents. According to the conclusion of the forensic medical examination, the victim suffered minor bodily injuries - reported the police.

The suspects, as indicated, were notified of suspicion. One - under Part 1 of Article 125 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which qualifies intentional minor bodily harm. The second - under Part 1 of Article 126 of the Criminal Code. This refers to intentional infliction of a blow, beatings or other violent acts that caused physical pain and did not cause bodily harm.

According to the sanctions, these offenses provide for punishment in the form of a fine, community service or correctional labor.

