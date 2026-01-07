The price of the issue is 17.8 thousand dollars: a scheme for the illegal sale of cars imported as humanitarian aid has been uncovered in Odesa

$42.560.14
01:11 PM • 6176 views
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
12:29 PM • 12092 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 16881 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
10:27 AM • 19027 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
10:05 AM • 19768 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
09:26 AM • 16730 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
09:20 AM • 16146 views
"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris
January 6, 07:00 PM • 30368 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 52812 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 147209 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
Exclusives
Popular news
Some hospitals and electric transport in Lviv were disconnected from electricity: Sadovyi appealed to the Cabinet of MinistersJanuary 7, 07:01 AM • 12323 views
Underground school raising children in the spirit of the "Russian world": prosecutor's office announces start of investigationJanuary 7, 07:23 AM • 13223 views
Protests in Iran: Abdanan city came under the control of protestersVideoJanuary 7, 08:15 AM • 28235 views
"They knew in advance": the head of the Lviv OVA commented on power outages in Lviv despite the Cabinet's ban10:32 AM • 18663 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tips11:57 AM • 11891 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connected12:23 PM • 10282 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tips11:57 AM • 11948 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 16881 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 65370 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 102897 views
UNN Lite
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 36797 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 56589 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 99201 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 90819 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 85389 views
The price of the issue is 17.8 thousand dollars: a scheme for the illegal sale of cars imported as humanitarian aid has been uncovered in Odesa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

In Odesa, the illegal sale of three Nissan and Mazda cars, imported as humanitarian aid, was exposed. The suspect was detained after selling the car to a serviceman for 17.8 thousand dollars.

The price of the issue is 17.8 thousand dollars: a scheme for the illegal sale of cars imported as humanitarian aid has been uncovered in Odesa
Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

In Odesa, law enforcement officers uncovered the illegal sale of cars that were imported into Ukraine as humanitarian aid during the full-scale war. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

Details

A man was charged with suspicion, who in October 2025 imported two cars under a simplified procedure, allegedly for the needs of a charitable organization. Another car was imported earlier as humanitarian aid. These are Nissan Pick-Up D-22, Nissan Navara D-40, and Mazda BT-50.

These cars were then put up for sale online. The total amount they planned to receive was 17.8 thousand US dollars. As noted by the Prosecutor General's Office, the potential buyer was a serviceman, for whom such equipment is often critically necessary at the front.

The suspect was detained in January 2026 after handing over the cars along with documents and receiving funds.

The actions of the detainee are classified under Part 3 of Article 201-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Illegal use for profit of humanitarian aid, charitable donations, or gratuitous assistance during martial law).

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment from five to seven years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years and with confiscation of property.

Currently, the court has chosen a preventive measure in the form of detention with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of 988,400 hryvnias.

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, a TCC serviceman was detained for beating men of conscription age1/7/26, 3:57 PM • 1520 views

