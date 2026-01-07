The price of the issue is 17.8 thousand dollars: a scheme for the illegal sale of cars imported as humanitarian aid has been uncovered in Odesa

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

In Odesa, law enforcement officers uncovered the illegal sale of cars that were imported into Ukraine as humanitarian aid during the full-scale war. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

A man was charged with suspicion, who in October 2025 imported two cars under a simplified procedure, allegedly for the needs of a charitable organization. Another car was imported earlier as humanitarian aid. These are Nissan Pick-Up D-22, Nissan Navara D-40, and Mazda BT-50.

These cars were then put up for sale online. The total amount they planned to receive was 17.8 thousand US dollars. As noted by the Prosecutor General's Office, the potential buyer was a serviceman, for whom such equipment is often critically necessary at the front.

The suspect was detained in January 2026 after handing over the cars along with documents and receiving funds.

The actions of the detainee are classified under Part 3 of Article 201-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Illegal use for profit of humanitarian aid, charitable donations, or gratuitous assistance during martial law).

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment from five to seven years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years and with confiscation of property.

Currently, the court has chosen a preventive measure in the form of detention with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of 988,400 hryvnias.

