What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 187896 views
Odesa TCR denied injury to man during escape attempt in Ovidiopol

Kyiv • UNN

 • 378 views

The Odesa TCR denied information about a man being injured in Ovidiopol, calling it fabricated. No events described in social networks were recorded on the territory of the Odesa district TCR.

Odesa TCR denied injury to man during escape attempt in Ovidiopol

The Odesa TCR denied information circulating on social media regarding the alleged injury of a man as a result of an attempt to escape from the TCR premises in the city of Ovidiopol. This is stated on the Odesa Regional TCR page on Facebook, reports UNN.

Details

"Disinformation is being spread online that in Ovidiopol, a 42-year-old man allegedly sustained serious injuries as a result of an attempt to escape from the premises of the territorial recruitment center. The authors of the post report numerous fractures and hospitalization, trying to create a stir around a fabricated situation. We officially inform you that the information posted on social media is fabricated. No events described in the mentioned publications have been recorded on the territory of the Odesa district TCR (Ovidiopol). No citizen has received injuries in the center's premises, and reports of hospitalization in serious condition are unreliable," the statement reads.

The TCR stated that in its activities, it strictly adheres to the principle of transparency and accountability to society.

"We assure you that any incidents related to the activities of the TCR receive official clarification and proper legal assessment. Such information dumps are aimed solely at discrediting mobilization measures and artificially creating social tension. A conscious attitude to sources of information and critical thinking is part of our common defense against hostile narratives," the TCR added.

Recall

In Kharkiv, a man shot a TCR serviceman; the attacker was promptly detained, for which a special police operation was introduced.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
Russian propaganda
Social network
Mobilization
War in Ukraine
TCC and SP
Odesa
Kharkiv