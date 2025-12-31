Odesa under attack: parts of the city without electricity, water, and heating

On the night of Wednesday, December 31, the enemy attacked Odesa with attack UAVs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper.

"Odesa and the district! The enemy is attacking with drones! Stay in shelters!" - Kiper wrote.

Later, the head of the Odesa City Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, clarified that due to the enemy attack, part of the city was without electricity, water, and heat supply.

The attack continues, so I ask everyone to stay in safe places - Lysak urged.

Later, Kiper added that the enemy continues to massively attack Odesa region with attack drones.

"The target of the Russians is again civilian and energy infrastructure. In one of the settlements of the region, as a result of the attack, warehouses of a logistics company caught fire. A drone hit a multi-story residential building without subsequent ignition and detonation. Information about the victims is being clarified. I ask residents of Odesa region to remain in safe places until the all-clear. Do not approach the places of impact, do not film or distribute the work of air defense," the head of the OVA wrote.

