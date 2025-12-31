Odesa under attack: parts of the city without electricity, water, and heating

$42.220.15
49.650.10
ukenru
06:06 PM • 8998 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 21385 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM • 20587 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
December 30, 01:51 PM • 18852 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
December 30, 01:07 PM • 20060 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
December 30, 12:27 PM • 16882 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
December 30, 11:22 AM • 16057 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
December 30, 11:09 AM • 22417 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
December 30, 09:46 AM • 32151 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM • 21902 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
5.2m/s
84%
733mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthoodDecember 30, 01:45 PM • 18859 views
Beating a young man to death near a nightclub in Ivano-Frankivsk: three participants were remanded in custodyDecember 30, 02:45 PM • 9012 views
Heat supply suspended in residential buildings of two Kyiv microdistricts: technological works are underwayDecember 30, 03:29 PM • 17828 views
The last day of the year will be with power outage schedules: Ukrenergo announced the forecast for electricity on December 31December 30, 04:59 PM • 7814 views
Ukraine discussed "attack" on Putin's residence with US - Zelenskyy07:25 PM • 5414 views
Publications
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 32364 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 35911 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 32151 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 58824 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 57879 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Kupiansk
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideo07:50 PM • 2230 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 21379 views
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthoodDecember 30, 01:45 PM • 18911 views
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 31114 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 44252 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Shahed-136
Series
Starlink

Odesa under attack: parts of the city without electricity, water, and heating

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

On the night of December 31, the enemy attacked Odesa with attack UAVs, which led to the absence of electricity, water, and heating in parts of the city. As a result of the attack, warehouses of a logistics company caught fire, and a multi-story residential building was hit.

Odesa under attack: parts of the city without electricity, water, and heating

On the night of Wednesday, December 31, the enemy attacked Odesa with attack UAVs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper.

Details

"Odesa and the district! The enemy is attacking with drones! Stay in shelters!" - Kiper wrote.

Later, the head of the Odesa City Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, clarified that due to the enemy attack, part of the city was without electricity, water, and heat supply.

The attack continues, so I ask everyone to stay in safe places

- Lysak urged.

Later, Kiper added that the enemy continues to massively attack Odesa region with attack drones.

"The target of the Russians is again civilian and energy infrastructure. In one of the settlements of the region, as a result of the attack, warehouses of a logistics company caught fire. A drone hit a multi-story residential building without subsequent ignition and detonation. Information about the victims is being clarified. I ask residents of Odesa region to remain in safe places until the all-clear. Do not approach the places of impact, do not film or distribute the work of air defense," the head of the OVA wrote.

Recall

On the evening of December 27, Russian occupiers attacked Odesa: an attack UAV hit the roof of a two-story residential building. As a result of the attack, the roof of the residential building caught fire, and windows were broken.

Russian attack on Odesa on December 27: UAV hit a residential building28.12.25, 00:03 • 8706 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in UkraineUNN-Odesa
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Serhiy Lysak
Oleh Kiper
Odesa