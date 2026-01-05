$42.290.12
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Gold
The Diplomat

In Odesa, a 50-year-old woman beat her three-month-old grandson; she faces prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

In Odesa, a 50-year-old woman will be tried for beating her three-month-old grandson, causing him a broken collarbone. She faces up to three years in prison, and the child's mother has been brought to administrative responsibility.

In Odesa, a 50-year-old woman beat her three-month-old grandson; she faces prison

A 50-year-old woman who beat her three-month-old grandson will be tried in Odesa. She faces imprisonment, reports UNN with reference to the Odesa regional police.

Details

The incident occurred in late October in an apartment in the Peresyp district of the city. The boy's 22-year-old mother reported the injury to the police. She stated that she had left her son with his grandmother and gone on business, and upon returning, found signs of beating on the boy's body.

Upon arriving at the family's residence, juvenile police officers found the beaten baby, as well as his mother and grandmother, who showed signs of alcohol intoxication. The apartment was in disarray and unsanitary conditions. An ambulance called to the scene hospitalized the injured boy.

According to the forensic medical examination, the child sustained a moderately severe bodily injury in the form of a closed fracture of the clavicle with displacement of bone fragments and a bruise.

As part of the criminal proceedings initiated by investigators of the territorial police unit, investigators established that the baby was beaten by his intoxicated 50-year-old grandmother.

"Based on the results of the pre-trial investigation, and the evidence we collected, she has been charged under Part 1 of Article 122 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely with intentional moderately severe bodily harm. The maximum penalty for this crime is up to three years of imprisonment. The indictment has been sent to court. The Peresyp District Prosecutor's Office of Odesa will support the state prosecution in court. The accused is under round-the-clock house arrest," said senior investigator Valentyna Zdorova.

Additionally

Regarding the 22-year-old mother of the boy, the police compiled and sent administrative materials to the court under Part 1 of Article 184 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses, which qualifies the evasion of parents or persons replacing them from fulfilling their legal obligations to ensure the necessary living conditions, education, and upbringing of minor and/or underage children.

The court decided to hold the woman accountable with an administrative penalty in the form of a warning.

By decision of the Odesa City Council's Children's Services, the baby is in a state children's institution after treatment.

Antonina Tumanova

