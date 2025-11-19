$42.070.02
US State Department approves $105 million sale of Patriot equipment to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2906 views

The U.S. Department of State has approved the sale of Patriot air defense system modernization services to Ukraine for $105 million. This will improve Ukraine's ability to counter threats and ensure its self-defense.

US State Department approves $105 million sale of Patriot equipment to Ukraine

The United States Department of State has approved the sale of Patriot air defense system modernization services to Ukraine for $105 million. This is reported by UNN with reference to the website of the US Department of State.

The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Ukraine of PATRIOT Air Defense System sustainment equipment and related equipment for an estimated cost of $105 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress

- the release states.

It is noted that the Government of Ukraine has requested to purchase goods and services related to the technical support of the Patriot air defense system.

The agency clarified that the list of goods and services requested by Ukraine includes:

  • modernization of M901 launchers to M903 configuration;
    • classified and unclassified lists of proposed cargo and lists of authorized stocks for ground support equipment;
      • other necessary services, auxiliary equipment, spare parts, support, training and accessories;
        • other related logistics and program support elements.

          The State Department reported that the proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.

          It will also improve Ukraine's ability to counter current and future threats by further equipping it to conduct self-defense and regional security missions with a more robust local support capability.

          Implementation of this proposed sale will require the assignment of approximately 5 additional U.S. Government representatives and 15 U.S. contractor representatives to the European Combat Command for a period of up to one month to provide support for training and periodic meetings

          - the document states.

          Meanwhile, the sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region, the State Department noted.

          It is specified that the main contractors will be RTX Corporation, located in Arlington, Virginia, and Lockheed Martin, located in Bethesda, Maryland.

          "There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale. Any offset agreement will be defined in negotiations between the purchaser and the contractor," the release states.

          Recall

          It was previously reported that Ukraine intends to order 27 Patriot air defense systems from American manufacturers. President Zelensky noted that European countries can also temporarily transfer their systems.

          Vita Zelenetska

          War in UkrainePolitics
          Technology
          Martial law
          War in Ukraine
          United States Department of State
          MIM-104 Patriot
          United States
          Ukraine