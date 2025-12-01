Ukraine seeks an additional $1.2 billion from Europe by year-end: what the money will be used for

Ukraine aims to receive additional funding from Europe of about 1 billion euros or 1.2 billion dollars by the end of this year. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

As Ambassador to NATO Alyona Hetmanchuk noted, Ukraine would be grateful for new financial funding to be able to continuously receive equipment through PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List - ed.) - a program that finances the purchase of American weapons with funds provided mainly by Kyiv's European partners.

Hetmanchuk described the PURL program as very effective. According to her, since its launch this summer, it has provided 75% of the funding for Patriot air defense systems and 90% of all other air defense systems.

Other equipment includes extended-range artillery shells that allow Ukraine to reach the drone engagement zone on the battlefield - she said.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the Netherlands is allocating a new support package for Ukraine worth 250 million euros through the PURL initiative for the purchase of American weapons.