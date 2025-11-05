ukenru
08:12 AM • 656 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
07:17 AM • 2990 views
Belgium and European Commission to hold 'crisis meeting' on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
November 4, 11:11 PM • 23246 views
About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border
November 4, 06:53 PM • 25991 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Exclusive
November 4, 06:07 PM • 51545 views
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
November 4, 05:53 PM • 39774 views
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
November 4, 05:22 PM • 38323 views
On Wednesday, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when and how many queues there will be
November 4, 03:06 PM • 35415 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Exclusive
November 4, 02:17 PM • 51729 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
November 4, 01:39 PM • 46604 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Financial Times

Russians use jet gliders on aerial bombs to strike deep into Ukraine - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 602 views

Russians have started using jet gliders on Soviet-era aerial bombs to hit targets far behind the front lines, putting additional strain on Ukraine's air defense. Some of them are equipped with a jet engine, increasing their flight range to 200 km.

Russians use jet gliders on aerial bombs to strike deep into Ukraine - FT

Russians have started using jet-powered gliders on Soviet-made aerial bombs to hit targets located far behind the front line in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Financial Times.

Details

Such an update of the arsenal of the Russian occupation army creates an additional burden on Ukraine's already overloaded air defense system, the report says.

As Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, noted, some of these aerial bombs are equipped with a jet engine, which increases their flight range to 200 kilometers. One of the cases of using such a munition is the strike on Poltava region in October 2025 - it is reported that a similar aerial bomb had a Chinese-made turbojet engine, which can be purchased for $18,000.

Another case of using such a munition is the strike on Dnipro with a "Grom-E1" bomb, which is a modernized version of the "Grom" glider munition. This also happened in October 2025.

According to Ukrainian officials, the jet bombs that fell on southern Ukraine for the first time last month were launched from planes flying over the Black Sea, the Financial Times reports.

The Russians have also modernized ballistic missiles - now they can evade even Patriot air defense systems.

Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this08.10.25, 14:52 • 52428 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Ukraine