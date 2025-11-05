Russians use jet gliders on aerial bombs to strike deep into Ukraine - FT

Russians have started using jet-powered gliders on Soviet-made aerial bombs to hit targets located far behind the front line in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Financial Times.

Details

Such an update of the arsenal of the Russian occupation army creates an additional burden on Ukraine's already overloaded air defense system, the report says.

As Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, noted, some of these aerial bombs are equipped with a jet engine, which increases their flight range to 200 kilometers. One of the cases of using such a munition is the strike on Poltava region in October 2025 - it is reported that a similar aerial bomb had a Chinese-made turbojet engine, which can be purchased for $18,000.

Another case of using such a munition is the strike on Dnipro with a "Grom-E1" bomb, which is a modernized version of the "Grom" glider munition. This also happened in October 2025.

According to Ukrainian officials, the jet bombs that fell on southern Ukraine for the first time last month were launched from planes flying over the Black Sea, the Financial Times reports.

The Russians have also modernized ballistic missiles - now they can evade even Patriot air defense systems.

