Patriot against Russian missiles and "long Neptunes" against targets on Russian territory: Zelenskyy received reports from Syrskyi and the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had received reports from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, and the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Anatoliy Kryvonozhko, specifically regarding the operation of Patriot and other air defense systems against enemy missiles last night and "long Neptunes" against targets in Russian territory, writes UNN.

Details

"Today there was a report from the Commander-in-Chief and already several reports from the Commander of the Air Force," Zelenskyy stated on social media.

First: our "Patriots" and some other systems worked, and 14 Russian missiles were neutralized this night. In particular, two aeroballistic and six ballistic Russian missiles were shot down. And we will continue to strengthen this component of our air defense – with systems capable of shooting down ballistic missiles. - wrote the President.

According to him, "second: I instructed diplomats to inform partners as much as possible about Russian attacks, the nature of these attacks, and the chosen targets." "Russia continues terror against Ukrainian cities, specifically against civilian infrastructure, and the key targets for Russia last night were residential areas in Kyiv and energy facilities," the Head of State noted.

Third: this night, our soldiers successfully used "long Neptunes" against designated targets in Russian territory, and this is our completely fair response to the ongoing Russian terror. Ukrainian missiles actually yield more tangible and accurate results every month. - Zelenskyy reported.

He expressed gratitude "to everyone who works on our missile program and gives Ukraine this accuracy and long range." "Glory to Ukraine!" - the President emphasized.

