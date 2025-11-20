Shmyhal: Ukraine is ready to strengthen US global leadership

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal held a meeting in Kyiv with US Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll. He announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to Shmyhal, he expressed gratitude to the people and government of the United States for the vital support that saves the lives of Ukrainians every day.

He emphasized: Ukraine is a reliable ally of the United States. We are ready to strengthen US global leadership, based on the lessons learned from modern warfare. - Shmyhal wrote.

He stressed that Ukrainian products in the field of unmanned systems, communications, and situational awareness systems are among the best in the world and prove their effectiveness in combat.

Ukraine is ready to develop joint security solutions with allies. And the role of the United States here is extremely important. - the head of the defense department stated.

He also presented to partners Ukrainian developments in the field of defense innovations - in particular, regarding the production of FPVs, interceptors, and Deep Strike.

We focused on the next steps to implement the historic defense agreements reached by President Zelenskyy and President Trump. They will raise our cooperation to a qualitatively new level and strengthen the defense capabilities of both countries. - Shmyhal is convinced.

He added that Ukraine is grateful to the United States for approving the sale of a support package for the Patriot air defense system for an estimated $105 million.

"This is critically needed assistance that will allow us to more effectively repel Russian attacks," Shmyhal summarized.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held a meeting with an American delegation led by US Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll. Issues of the current situation on the battlefield, strengthening air defense, Deep Strike, and unmanned systems were discussed.

Critical infrastructure enterprises can join the air defense system - Shmyhal