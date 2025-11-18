$42.040.02
NATO explained why it does not shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 450 views

NATO Assistant Secretary General Boris Ruge stated that there is no single position within the Alliance regarding the possibility of shooting down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine, even if they threaten allies. NATO is focused on protecting the airspace of member countries and supports Ukraine with air defense systems.

NATO explained why it does not shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine

The Alliance has not yet reached a unified position on the possibility of shooting down Russian missiles and drones over the territory of Ukraine, even if they pose a threat to allies. This was stated in an interview with the Lithuanian publication LRT by NATO Assistant Secretary General Boris Ruge, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that NATO is currently focused on protecting the airspace and territory of member countries.

Some states propose intercepting missiles approaching the Alliance's borders, but there is no common position on this issue yet.

Currently, there are no intentions to shoot down drones or ballistic missiles approaching our airspace in the airspace of Ukraine... we have not yet made such a decision

- said Ruge.

He emphasized that although NATO is cautious about interfering in Ukraine's airspace, the Alliance continues to actively support its defense. As an example, he cited Germany's transfer of additional Patriot systems.

Poland and Romania deploy new system against Russian drones - AP06.11.25, 12:59 • 3066 views

According to Ruge, the key areas of NATO assistance to Ukraine include:

  • supply of air defense systems;
    • transfer of missiles and other defensive equipment;
      • coordination of assistance between allies;
        • strengthening Ukraine's capabilities to counter Russian attacks.

          Ukraine faces 'eternal war' if Europe doesn't increase pressure on Russia – former NATO Secretary General06.11.25, 14:25 • 3133 views

          The Assistant Secretary General of NATO assured that the Alliance is "constantly working" to provide Ukraine with the means to defend against Russian air attacks.

          Recall

          German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said in an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that a confrontation between NATO and Russia in the coming years could be a realistic scenario.

          Russian President's press secretary Dmitry Peskov stated, in response to German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius' warning about a possible Russian attack on NATO, that Russia "can take measures to ensure security." But he emphasized that Moscow does not seek confrontation with NATO countries.

          Europe is not ready for Russian UAV attacks, emphasizes EU Commissioner17.11.25, 12:06 • 2386 views

          Vita Zelenetska

