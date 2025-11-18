NATO explained why it does not shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine

The Alliance has not yet reached a unified position on the possibility of shooting down Russian missiles and drones over the territory of Ukraine, even if they pose a threat to allies. This was stated in an interview with the Lithuanian publication LRT by NATO Assistant Secretary General Boris Ruge, UNN reports.

It is noted that NATO is currently focused on protecting the airspace and territory of member countries.

Some states propose intercepting missiles approaching the Alliance's borders, but there is no common position on this issue yet.

Currently, there are no intentions to shoot down drones or ballistic missiles approaching our airspace in the airspace of Ukraine... we have not yet made such a decision - said Ruge.

He emphasized that although NATO is cautious about interfering in Ukraine's airspace, the Alliance continues to actively support its defense. As an example, he cited Germany's transfer of additional Patriot systems.

According to Ruge, the key areas of NATO assistance to Ukraine include:

supply of air defense systems;

transfer of missiles and other defensive equipment;

coordination of assistance between allies;

strengthening Ukraine's capabilities to counter Russian attacks.

The Assistant Secretary General of NATO assured that the Alliance is "constantly working" to provide Ukraine with the means to defend against Russian air attacks.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said in an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that a confrontation between NATO and Russia in the coming years could be a realistic scenario.

Russian President's press secretary Dmitry Peskov stated, in response to German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius' warning about a possible Russian attack on NATO, that Russia "can take measures to ensure security." But he emphasized that Moscow does not seek confrontation with NATO countries.

