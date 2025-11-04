Italy prepares 12th package of military aid for Ukraine - head of the country's Ministry of Defense

Italy is preparing another, its 12th, package of military support for Ukraine, which the government plans to present in the near future. This was stated on Monday, November 3, by the head of the Italian Ministry of Defense, Guido Crosetto, UNN reports with reference to the publication La Repubblica.

Details

Speaking at the presentation of the Ministry of Defense calendar at the Army Palace in Rome, Guido Crosetto announced a new aid package.

As for Ukraine, our position does not change. We continue to help Kyiv with everything we can. Probably, yes, we will prepare a new package, which I will soon present in the same format as the other packages. - he told reporters.

Crosetto noted that this will be the 12th package of military aid since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

"As for the Patriot missiles sent from Germany, that country has them and can send them. We sent everything we had - the aid is classified - without weakening Italian defense more than it is already weakened," the minister added.

Support for Ukraine by the Meloni government

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Italy has already sent 11 packages of military aid worth 2.5 to 3 billion euros. These included two SAMP/T systems, which became part of the Ukrainian air defense system.

Despite limited fiscal space, the Meloni government demonstrates its readiness to continue supporting Ukraine. Rome is even considering activating an "exceptional defense mechanism" that allows temporarily exceeding EU budget limits to finance defense spending.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that Italy is preparing the 12th package of military aid for Ukraine, which will include new supplies of ammunition and missiles for SAMP/T air defense systems. The package may be approved by the end of the year, depending on the speed of parliamentary procedures.

Finland transfers 30th military aid package to Ukraine worth over 50 million euros