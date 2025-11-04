Italy prepares 12th package of military aid for Ukraine - head of the country's Ministry of Defense

ukenru
November 3, 05:51 PM • 13389 views
Tomorrow, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: when and how many queues
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 37695 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
November 3, 03:27 PM • 28059 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
November 3, 02:53 PM • 29991 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
November 3, 02:21 PM • 27028 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 34966 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
November 3, 01:44 PM • 17391 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Exclusive
November 3, 01:00 PM • 15315 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
November 3, 08:56 AM • 29377 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
November 3, 08:49 AM • 33903 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
People died in Chernihiv region during field work due to the detonation of drone remnantsPhotoNovember 3, 05:08 PM • 3318 views
Zelenskyy announced a complete sweep of Kupyansk, where about 60 occupiers remainNovember 3, 05:31 PM • 8404 views
Zelenskyy confirmed the participation of up to 30 HUR special forces in PokrovskNovember 3, 05:44 PM • 4200 views
Iranian leader issues ultimatum to Trump, deepening Middle East tensionsNovember 3, 06:15 PM • 5782 views
Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region, where civilians and military personnel died: certain officials have been suspended from their positionsNovember 3, 06:37 PM • 8742 views
Publications
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 37699 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 34968 views
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or MonobankNovember 3, 12:30 PM • 32430 views
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tipsNovember 3, 10:27 AM • 46837 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicoptersNovember 3, 08:40 AM • 53750 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Ursula von der Leyen
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Italy
Netherlands
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 17391 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 22253 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 32228 views
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 33100 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 54270 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
The Diplomat
Heating

Italy prepares 12th package of military aid for Ukraine - head of the country's Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 348 views

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto announced the 12th package of military aid for Ukraine, which will be presented in the near future. Italy has already provided 11 aid packages worth up to 3 billion euros, including SAMP/T systems.

Italy prepares 12th package of military aid for Ukraine - head of the country's Ministry of Defense

Italy is preparing another, its 12th, package of military support for Ukraine, which the government plans to present in the near future. This was stated on Monday, November 3, by the head of the Italian Ministry of Defense, Guido Crosetto, UNN reports with reference to the publication La Repubblica.

Details

Speaking at the presentation of the Ministry of Defense calendar at the Army Palace in Rome, Guido Crosetto announced a new aid package.

As for Ukraine, our position does not change. We continue to help Kyiv with everything we can. Probably, yes, we will prepare a new package, which I will soon present in the same format as the other packages.

- he told reporters.

Crosetto noted that this will be the 12th package of military aid since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

"As for the Patriot missiles sent from Germany, that country has them and can send them. We sent everything we had - the aid is classified - without weakening Italian defense more than it is already weakened," the minister added.

Support for Ukraine by the Meloni government

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Italy has already sent 11 packages of military aid worth 2.5 to 3 billion euros. These included two SAMP/T systems, which became part of the Ukrainian air defense system.

Despite limited fiscal space, the Meloni government demonstrates its readiness to continue supporting Ukraine. Rome is even considering activating an "exceptional defense mechanism" that allows temporarily exceeding EU budget limits to finance defense spending.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that Italy is preparing the 12th package of military aid for Ukraine, which will include new supplies of ammunition and missiles for SAMP/T air defense systems. The package may be approved by the end of the year, depending on the speed of parliamentary procedures.

Finland transfers 30th military aid package to Ukraine worth over 50 million euros17.10.25, 17:59 • 2905 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Technology
State budget
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Giorgia Meloni
MIM-104 Patriot
European Union
Italy
Germany
Ukraine
Kyiv