Finland transfers 30th military aid package to Ukraine worth over 50 million euros

The Finnish Ministry of Defense announced the transfer of the 30th package of material assistance to Ukraine, worth approximately 52 million euros. The decision to provide assistance was made by the President of Finland on the proposal of the government on October 17, 2025, UNN writes.

Details

The capabilities provided under this package will cost Finland approximately 52 million euros. The package consists mainly of new orders from Finnish companies. Finland has already supplied Ukraine with defense materials totaling 2.9 billion euros. Relative to the size of its economy, Finland is one of the countries that has supported Ukraine the most. This week, we also announced our participation in the NATO PURL initiative, which procures weapon systems critical to Ukraine from the United States. The future of a free and secure Europe will be decided in Ukraine – this requires perseverance and resilience from all allies – stated Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen.

In the spring of 2025, Finland launched a program to procure defense products for Ukraine from Finnish companies to meet the critical needs of the Ukrainian army and support the production capabilities of the defense industry.

For security and logistical reasons, details about the composition of the aid, delivery methods, and supply schedule are not disclosed. When making the decision, both Ukraine's needs and the resources of the Finnish Armed Forces were taken into account.

