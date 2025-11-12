$42.010.06
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
03:00 PM • 20928 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
02:21 PM • 22738 views
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
01:55 PM • 26420 views
"Minister of Justice and Minister of Energy cannot remain in office" — Zelenskyy's statement
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 26164 views
Incident at the "Oleksandriya" - "Polissya" match: what the police say
November 12, 12:03 PM • 26586 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from positions near Rivnopil in Zaporizhzhia
Exclusive
November 12, 07:33 AM • 43011 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
November 12, 06:19 AM • 62357 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 03:57 PM • 81546 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 128535 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
The New York Times

Prisoner exchange and cooperation in security and defense: Umerov held a series of meetings with Turkish officials

Kyiv • UNN

 • 736 views

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov held meetings in Turkey with the Minister of Defense, the head of intelligence, and the President's advisor. Prisoner exchanges and deepening defense cooperation, including joint projects and technologies, were discussed.

Prisoner exchange and cooperation in security and defense: Umerov held a series of meetings with Turkish officials

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov held a series of meetings in Turkey. They discussed two key areas - prisoner exchanges and cooperation in the field of security and defense, UNN reports.

Details

Umerov reported that today he had meetings with Turkish Minister of Defense Yaşar Güler, head of the National Intelligence Organization İbrahim Kalın, and President Erdoğan's foreign policy advisor Akif Çağatay Kılıç.

They discussed two key areas - prisoner exchanges and cooperation in the field of security and defense. The topic of exchanges is among the top priorities. Ukraine continues to do everything to ensure that every one of our citizens returns home. There is support from Turkey - as a partner that has repeatedly helped in the most difficult moments.

- the message says.

According to Umerov, they separately discussed deepening defense cooperation - joint projects, production, and technologies.

Recall

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov arrived in Istanbul to work on unblocking the prisoner exchange process. He plans meetings in Turkey and the Middle East to resume exchanges.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Technology
War in Ukraine
Rustem Umerov
Istanbul
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Turkey
Ukraine