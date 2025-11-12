Prisoner exchange and cooperation in security and defense: Umerov held a series of meetings with Turkish officials

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov held a series of meetings in Turkey. They discussed two key areas - prisoner exchanges and cooperation in the field of security and defense, UNN reports.

Umerov reported that today he had meetings with Turkish Minister of Defense Yaşar Güler, head of the National Intelligence Organization İbrahim Kalın, and President Erdoğan's foreign policy advisor Akif Çağatay Kılıç.

They discussed two key areas - prisoner exchanges and cooperation in the field of security and defense. The topic of exchanges is among the top priorities. Ukraine continues to do everything to ensure that every one of our citizens returns home. There is support from Turkey - as a partner that has repeatedly helped in the most difficult moments. - the message says.

According to Umerov, they separately discussed deepening defense cooperation - joint projects, production, and technologies.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov arrived in Istanbul to work on unblocking the prisoner exchange process. He plans meetings in Turkey and the Middle East to resume exchanges.

