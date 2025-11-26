Erdogan proposes resuming direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul

Turkey will continue its diplomatic efforts to facilitate direct contacts between the parties to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine as soon as possible. This was stated by Burhanettin Duran, head of the communications department at the Turkish presidency, as reported by UNN.

Details

He said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had previously participated in an online meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" Summit, which discussed "the latest developments in the war between Ukraine and Russia, steps taken to end the war, and peace efforts."

The President stated that direct talks between the parties could be held in Istanbul, and that Turkey is in contact with the Ukrainian and Russian sides for this purpose. - said the spokesman.

Also, according to him, during the meeting, Turkey expressed the opinion that a ceasefire covering energy and port infrastructure could provide favorable conditions for negotiations on a comprehensive peace agreement between the parties.

Recall

On Monday, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin spoke with Turkish President Recep Erdoğan. According to the Kremlin, the leaders exchanged views on "the situation around Ukraine, including in the context of American proposals for a peaceful settlement."

Erdogan said Turkey is ready to host Trump-Putin talks at any time