Turkey shaken by powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake

Exclusive
October 27, 02:34 PM • 25672 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Exclusive
October 27, 02:25 PM • 38415 views
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leadingPhoto
Exclusive
October 27, 12:53 PM • 53907 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
October 27, 11:47 AM • 43807 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
October 27, 10:46 AM • 46608 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 27, 08:41 AM • 40146 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
October 27, 08:31 AM • 42540 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
October 27, 07:54 AM • 37074 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
October 27, 07:35 AM • 34947 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
October 27, 07:17 AM • 28761 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
Publications
Exclusives
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and children
October 27, 12:28 PM • 44951 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1
October 27, 01:30 PM • 40353 views
5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spirit
04:54 PM • 27746 views
Bohdan Zmiy, creator of the robotic demining machine "Zmiy", has died
06:47 PM • 10444 views
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs help
07:31 PM • 7672 views
5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spirit
04:54 PM • 27920 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1
October 27, 01:30 PM • 40516 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
October 27, 12:53 PM • 53905 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 98273 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 120313 views
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs help
07:31 PM • 7928 views
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and children
October 27, 12:28 PM • 45103 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance Rumors
October 27, 11:25 AM • 59912 views
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal Estate
October 27, 09:22 AM • 63892 views
Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the season
October 27, 12:06 AM • 73877 views
Turkey shaken by powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1086 views

On October 27, at 10:48 PM, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 on the Richter scale occurred in the city of Sındırgı, Balıkesir province. Tremors were felt in Istanbul and Izmir, but no serious consequences were reported.

Turkey shaken by powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 occurred in Turkey. This was reported by the local publication Oksijen, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that on the evening of October 27, in the city of Sındırgı (Balıkesir province) at 22:48 local time, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 on the Richter scale occurred in this area. The epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of about 6 km, but tremors were also felt in other provinces, including Istanbul and Izmir.

The region was also marked by a series of aftershocks, the strongest of which had a magnitude of 4.2.

The Turkish Ministry of Interior and the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority immediately began field surveys. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya expressed support for the victims and assured that all rescue teams are actively working at the scene.

Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu reported that no serious negative consequences from the earthquake have been recorded so far.


Sındırgı'da 6,1 büyüklüğünde deprem: Daha önce boşaltılan üç bina ve bir dükkan yıkıldı

Recall

In early October, the central regions of the Philippines were shaken by a 6.9 magnitude earthquake, which destroyed homes and caused panic. Dozens of people died, and more than 150 were injured.

