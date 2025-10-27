Turkey shaken by powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 occurred in Turkey. This was reported by the local publication Oksijen, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that on the evening of October 27, in the city of Sındırgı (Balıkesir province) at 22:48 local time, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 on the Richter scale occurred in this area. The epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of about 6 km, but tremors were also felt in other provinces, including Istanbul and Izmir.

The region was also marked by a series of aftershocks, the strongest of which had a magnitude of 4.2.

The Turkish Ministry of Interior and the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority immediately began field surveys. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya expressed support for the victims and assured that all rescue teams are actively working at the scene.

Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu reported that no serious negative consequences from the earthquake have been recorded so far.

Recall

In early October, the central regions of the Philippines were shaken by a 6.9 magnitude earthquake, which destroyed homes and caused panic. Dozens of people died, and more than 150 were injured.

