"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar Krai
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Turkish intelligence captured ISIS leader on the Afghan-Pakistani border

Turkish intelligence detained Mehmet Goren, an ISIS member, on the Afghan-Pakistani border. He was planning terrorist attacks in Turkey, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and European countries.

Turkish intelligence captured ISIS leader on the Afghan-Pakistani border

Turkish intelligence agents captured a high-ranking member of the Islamic State (ISIS) group during a covert operation in the border area between Afghanistan and Pakistan. The detainee has already been transported to Turkey. This was reported on Monday, December 22, by the state agency Anadolu, writes UNN.

Details

The suspect was identified as Turkish citizen Mehmet Goren, who was an active member of the organization's Afghan branch – "Islamic State in Khorasan". According to the investigation, he rapidly advanced in the group's hierarchy and was tasked with organizing suicide attacks not only in Turkey, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, but also in European countries.

It remains unclear whether Ankara coordinated its actions with the official authorities of Afghanistan or Pakistan during the capture of the militant.

Uncovering a recruitment network

In addition to preventing an immediate threat, Goren's arrest allowed Turkish special services to obtain critically important intelligence data.

Goren's capture also allegedly exposed the group's recruitment methods and provided intelligence on its planned activities 

– Turkish media reported.

Turkey remains one of ISIS's main targets. The organization's bloodiest terrorist attack in the country was the attack on a nightclub in Istanbul on January 1, 2017, when 39 people died.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Afghanistan
Syria
Istanbul
United States
Pakistan