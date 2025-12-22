Turkish intelligence captured ISIS leader on the Afghan-Pakistani border

Turkish intelligence agents captured a high-ranking member of the Islamic State (ISIS) group during a covert operation in the border area between Afghanistan and Pakistan. The detainee has already been transported to Turkey. This was reported on Monday, December 22, by the state agency Anadolu, writes UNN.

Details

The suspect was identified as Turkish citizen Mehmet Goren, who was an active member of the organization's Afghan branch – "Islamic State in Khorasan". According to the investigation, he rapidly advanced in the group's hierarchy and was tasked with organizing suicide attacks not only in Turkey, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, but also in European countries.

US launched military operation against ISIS in Syria

It remains unclear whether Ankara coordinated its actions with the official authorities of Afghanistan or Pakistan during the capture of the militant.

Uncovering a recruitment network

In addition to preventing an immediate threat, Goren's arrest allowed Turkish special services to obtain critically important intelligence data.

Goren's capture also allegedly exposed the group's recruitment methods and provided intelligence on its planned activities – Turkish media reported.

Turkey remains one of ISIS's main targets. The organization's bloodiest terrorist attack in the country was the attack on a nightclub in Istanbul on January 1, 2017, when 39 people died.

US strikes southern Syria, destroying ISIS weapons