Israel's chief military lawyer arrested for leaking video of Palestinian abuse

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
05:51 PM • 6646 views
Tomorrow, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: when and how many queues
Exclusive
04:38 PM • 19516 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
03:27 PM • 17993 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
02:53 PM • 20079 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
02:21 PM • 19321 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 28907 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
01:44 PM • 16166 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Exclusive
November 3, 01:00 PM • 14936 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
November 3, 08:56 AM • 28773 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
November 3, 08:49 AM • 33389 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 28388 views
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tipsNovember 3, 10:27 AM • 41552 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 17501 views
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or MonobankNovember 3, 12:30 PM • 25632 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA responded03:33 PM • 10763 views
Publications
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
Exclusive
04:38 PM • 19521 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 28908 views
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or MonobankNovember 3, 12:30 PM • 25745 views
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tipsNovember 3, 10:27 AM • 41680 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicoptersNovember 3, 08:40 AM • 50044 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Bloggers
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Ali Khamenei
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Pokrovsk
State Border of Ukraine
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA responded03:33 PM • 10879 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 17617 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 28516 views
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 30662 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 51786 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
R-360 Neptune
TikTok

Israel's chief military lawyer arrested for leaking video of Palestinian abuse

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1030 views

Israel's chief military lawyer, Ifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, has been arrested on suspicion of abuse of office and disclosure of state information. She admitted to leaking a video showing soldiers abusing a Palestinian detainee to protect military investigators from political pressure.

Israel's chief military lawyer arrested for leaking video of Palestinian abuse

In Israel, chief military lawyer Ifat Tomer-Yerushalmi was arrested after she confessed to leaking a video showing soldiers abusing a Palestinian detainee. The incident caused a political scandal and cast doubt on the independence of military justice. This was reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

Israeli police arrested Chief Military Prosecutor Ifat Tomer-Yerushalmi on suspicion of abuse of office, fraud, disclosure of state information, and obstruction of justice. According to Israeli media, she confessed to allowing the release of a video in which soldiers allegedly beat a Palestinian prisoner.

Hamas returned the bodies of three more deceased hostages to Israel02.11.25, 23:55 • 4114 views

In her resignation statement, Tomer-Yerushalmi explained her actions by a desire to protect military investigators and prosecutors from political pressure.

I allowed the publication of the video to prevent attacks on those who honestly do their job

— she stated.

After the leak of the materials, right-wing politicians called the soldiers involved in the case "heroes" and military investigators "traitors," calling for the case against the suspects to be closed.

The arrest of the high-ranking lawyer raised serious doubts about the rule of law in Israel, especially against the backdrop of international accusations of war crimes against Palestinians.

Muslim countries meet in Istanbul on Gaza ceasefire03.11.25, 16:25 • 2234 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Martial law
Skirmishes
Israel
The Guardian
Istanbul
Gaza Strip