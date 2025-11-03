Israel's chief military lawyer arrested for leaking video of Palestinian abuse

In Israel, chief military lawyer Ifat Tomer-Yerushalmi was arrested after she confessed to leaking a video showing soldiers abusing a Palestinian detainee. The incident caused a political scandal and cast doubt on the independence of military justice. This was reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Israeli police arrested Chief Military Prosecutor Ifat Tomer-Yerushalmi on suspicion of abuse of office, fraud, disclosure of state information, and obstruction of justice. According to Israeli media, she confessed to allowing the release of a video in which soldiers allegedly beat a Palestinian prisoner.

In her resignation statement, Tomer-Yerushalmi explained her actions by a desire to protect military investigators and prosecutors from political pressure.

I allowed the publication of the video to prevent attacks on those who honestly do their job — she stated.

After the leak of the materials, right-wing politicians called the soldiers involved in the case "heroes" and military investigators "traitors," calling for the case against the suspects to be closed.

The arrest of the high-ranking lawyer raised serious doubts about the rule of law in Israel, especially against the backdrop of international accusations of war crimes against Palestinians.

